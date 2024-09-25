Weather Warning: Heavy Rain, Flood Risk Expected in Central, Southern Laos

As the low-pressure trough combines with the southwest monsoon, central and southern Laos brace for heavy rains from 25 to 27 September. Meteorologists predict thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rain, and occasional strong winds will sweep across the region.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a warning about the potential for flash floods and rising water levels in the Mekong River and its tributaries.

Areas around Pakse station, Xe Bangfai, and Xe Champhone have already reported water levels exceeding warning thresholds, heightening the risk of severe flooding in low-lying regions. Notably, Pakse is expected to remain at alarm level until 29 September.

On the morning of 25 September, the forecast for northern Laos paints a picture of dark clouds looming over Phongsali, Xieng Khouang, and other provinces. Residents can expect moderate to heavy rain, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 33 degrees Celsius

In Vientiane Capital, light to moderate thunderstorms are anticipated, accompanied by occasional strong winds. Temperatures will hover between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. Other central provinces, including Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet, are also bracing for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures expected to range from 22 to 30 degrees.

Meanwhile, the southern provinces—Champasak, Salavan, Sekong, and Attapeu—will not be spared from the storms, as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall sweep through, bringing temperatures between 23 and 32 degrees.

Local residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, are urged to remain vigilant and keep an eye on updates from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.