ASUS Introduces All-New Intel Xeon 6 Processor Servers

World-class expertise and engineering combine to deliver next-generation servers ready to empower high-performance computing, peak performance and maximum utilization



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2024 – ASUS today announced its all-new line-up of Intel® Xeon® 6 processor-powered servers, ready to satisfy the escalating demand for high-performance computing (HPC) solutions.

The new servers include the multi-node ASUS RS920Q-E12, which supports Intel Xeon 6900 series processors for HPC applications; and the ASUS RS720Q-E12, RS720-E12 and RS700-E12 server models, embedded with Intel Xeon 6700 series with E-cores, will also support Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series with P-cores in Q1, 2025, to provide seamless integration and optimization for modern data centers and diverse IT environments.

These powerful new servers, built on the solid foundation of trusted and resilient ASUS server design, offer improved scalability, enabling clients to build customized data centers and scale up their infrastructure to achieve their highest computing potential – ready to deliver HPC success across diverse industries and use cases.

ESC I8-E11: Ready for the latest Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator

Responding to the surging demand of AI training and inference, ASUS ESC I8-E11 accommodates eight Intel Gaudi® 3 AI OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) mezzanine cards, and integrates 24 industry-standard RoCE 200GbE RDMA NICs on every Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator. ESC I8-E11, powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, features a modular design that reduces cable usage, shortening assembly time and improving thermal optimization. It also boasts high power efficiency with redundant 3000W 80 PLUS® PSUs, ensuring reliable and sustainable power supply to offer exceptional performance, efficiency and versatility for deep-learning tasks.

RS920Q-E12 and RS720Q-E12: Unleashing data for HPC

ASUS RS920Q-E12 is designed to unleash peak performance and features the latest Intel Xeon 6900 series processors, plus up to 96 DDR5 RDIMM 6400MT/s and MRDIMM Gen1 8800 MT/s per 2U system. This server is particularly suited to heavy workloads, ensuring efficient processing and data management. With advanced liquid-cooling technology to maintain optimal performance and prevent overheating, RS920Q-E12 offers stability and reliability in demanding operational environments such as HPC, cloud computing and more.

ASUS also presents RS720Q-E12, another new server with Intel Xeon 6700 series with E-cores or Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series with P-cores, engineered for maintaining high resource utilization and reliability. This server balances resources to optimize I/O throughput, simplifying storage management and offering great scalability. With optimal space utilization and efficient performance, RS720Q-E12 offers excellent performance, especially for the complex semiconductor EDA workloads.

RS720-E12 and RS700-E12: Effortless deployment and exceptional value

ASUS RS720-E12 and RS700-E12 are the latest general-purpose servers, built with the modular and scalable DC-MHS architecture, providing seamless integration and optimization for modern data centers and diverse IT environments. To improve flexibility and security across different data center platforms, RS720-E12 and RS700-E12 with Intel Xeon 6700 series with E-cores or Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series with P-cores incorporate DC-SCM, a versatile baseboard management controller (BMC) module. This innovation shifts common server management, security and control features from the motherboard to a practical, modular component.

RS720-E12 is optimized for GPU support, efficiently handling demanding graphical and computational tasks. With Intel Xeon 6 processors, this server can manage multiple processes simultaneously, ensuring rapid data transfer and improving response times. The exclusive ASUS fan-bar design enhances maintenance convenience, and the optimized I/O throughput minimizes bottlenecks and improves storage and retrieval efficiency.

For effortless deployment and exceptional value, RS700-E12 provides high-speed data access and transfer rates with all-NVMe storage, multi-core processors, and large memory capacity. This server accommodates extensive data demands while maintaining swift access times, ensuring efficient multitasking, and processing of complex workloads.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Intel Xeon 6 products and services are available worldwide. Please visit the solution page: https://www.asus.com/event/intel-xeon-6-processor-servers/ or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Hashtag: #asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.