Miss International Laos 2024 Shasrikone Prepares for Global Stage in Japan

Shasrikone ‘Lady’ Sasith, an 18-year-old beauty queen, was crowned Miss International Laos 2024 on 22 September. She is set to represent Laos on the global stage, competing in the 62nd Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, on 12 November, alongside over 70 delegates from around the world.

The journey to the crown began with the Miss International Laos competition on 28 August, where the top 20 competitors showcased their talents through activities such as modeling, fitness training, and workshops.

The final round took place on the night of 22 September at the Amari Vangvieng hotel, where Shasrikone Sasith (MIL12) was crowned Miss International Laos 2024. The first runner-up was Mongkoutphet Hanesana (MIL04), and the second runner-up was Thipphachan Sombounthip (MIL17).

Shasrikone shared her heartfelt gratitude upon hearing her name announced as the winner in the final round of the competition. She emphasized her pride in having the invaluable opportunity to represent Laos on the international stage in Japan.

“My strengths are resilience, ambition, and bravery. These qualities describe me best. I will embody these values to represent Laos’ traditions on a global stage. I will bring out my full potential,” Shasrikone said.

Shasrikone acknowledged the challenges she faced during the competition, particularly the pressure of performing among 20 talented contestants.

“I saw their determination to win the crown; they are all unique in their own ways, so I had to consider what I can do to catch the judges’ attention,” she added.

Looking ahead, Shasrikone is focused on her preparations for Japan.

“I have a very short period of time to prepare. I am currently working on my walking and speaking skills. I also exercise very hard to keep in good shape for the upcoming competition,” she said.

Miss International is not solely a competition focused on physical beauty; it also emphasizes intelligence, personal growth, and a commitment to community service both during and after the event. The pageant promotes cultural exchange among participants, offering a platform for them to showcase their potential and forge connections across borders.