2024 Smart City Expo World Congress · Hangzhou Stage Wraps Up, Driving Global Smart City Collaboration

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2024 – The 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress · Hangzhou Stage has concluded with great success, uniting over 150 international organizations from 18 countries, nearly 200 global smart city leaders, and more than 70 city delegations. With the theme “Converge! Blooming Our Business in Transition,” the event showcased the latest advancements in smart city technology while promoting cross-border collaboration and innovation.

In opening speech, Ugo Valenti, CEO of the Smart City Expo World Congress, emphasized China’s pivotal role in the global smart city ecosystem. “China has demonstrated leadership in leveraging technology to transform cities, offering valuable lessons to urban areas worldwide,” remarked Ugo.

The congress aimed to foster a transnational network for smart city cooperation, focusing especially on strengthening connections among Asian cities for sustainable urban growth. It also encouraged collaboration between global governments and enterprises. The event featured more than 40 public activities, including keynote speeches, thematic forums, and exclusive showcases of Asian cities. In addition, nearly 40 closed-door meetings were held to facilitate project collaborations between key stakeholders, exploring new opportunities in smart city development.

The Public Exhibition Area was organized into five tracks: Enabling Technologies, Energy and Environment, Urban Logistics and Mobility, New Consumption and Livability, and Public Services and Economy. Over 100 smart city companies, including leading firms such as Huawei, Dahua, and Leyard, demonstrated how cutting-edge technologies can enhance urban environments and provide innovative solutions for future cities.

The event also hosted the 2024 Region* & China Smart City Awards (powered by the World Smart City Awards), recognizing excellence in categories such as City, Enterprise, Best Projects (X-SDI), and Leadership. The China Smart City Awards attracted 166 proposals from 45 cities across China, while the Region Awards received 149 proposals from 9 countries, reflecting the diversity and growth of the global smart city ecosystem.

Among the winners, Shenzhen, from Guangdong Province, received the China Smart City Awards – “City Award” for its leadership in digital transformation and smart urban governance, which have significantly enhanced its social management and city services.

China’s forward-thinking strategies, advanced technologies, and effective urban governance continue to gain international recognition, setting trends and driving the sustainable and intelligent development of cities worldwide.

