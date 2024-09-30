Quality Building Awards 2024 results unveil: Hong Kong Palace Museum acclaimed Quality Excellence Award

Building in GBA’s debut bolsters regional exchange



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2024 – The Quality Building Awards 2024 (QBA 2024) Award Presentation Ceremony took place in the Hong Kong Grand Hyatt Hotel, with Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG, as the Guest of Honor. Hong Kong Palace Museum has triumphed in two awards including the most prestigious, the Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category. To promote the building industries in regional exchange, this year, the QBA 2024 has debuted a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong), and its Grand Award is won by DJI SKY CITY.

Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee, expressed his gratitude to Ms LINN and Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG. He also congratulated all the awardees and applauded their effort. Mr SHUM stated, “As Hong Kong actively integrates into the overall development of the country, the Government’s participation in and promotion of the national strategic plan for the Greater Bay Area in various aspects reflects the high degree of integration and inseparability between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Therefore, this year’s Quality Building Award has also set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong), to promote cross-regional collaboration and exchange among the industry and strengthen the connection between Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area through project exchanges, site visits and project presentations.”

Over the past 22 years, the Quality Building Award has witnessed the outstanding contributions of all the professionals in the construction sector. With their insight, the courage to take on challenges and innovative technologies, they are committed to both local and non-local residential, commercial and renovation projects, and their achievements are remarkable.

“Every building contains a story and embodies the vision of its creator. I believe that the significance of the Quality Building Awards is not only to commend outstanding architectural works but more importantly, to promote a spirit, value and a sense of social responsibility that adhere to the people-oriented concept of building. I am delighted to see so many construction teams continue to make breakthroughs, show their ingenuity and continue to inject new elements with innovative thinking.” Said by Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Guest of Honor, Secretary of Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG.

There were 8 categories in QBA 2024, and all the projects were closely scrutinized by a Jury Panel formulated by 16 industries leaders. The result unveiled that the Hong Kong Palace Museum wins the most prestigious Quality Excellence Award and Grand Award in the category of Hong Kong Non-Residential Projects (New Buildings – Government, Institution or Community) for its combination of aesthetics, practicality and creativity, as well as its state-of-the-art technology and energy-saving effects, which are particularly embodying this year’s theme, especially “Empowering Innovation” and “Sustaining Green”.

Two special awards, the Innovative Project Award and Sustainable Development Award are continued to be presented, while The Henderson and Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) are awarded respectively. The Henderson is also the Grand Award winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category, and the winner of Sustainable Development Award is also the Merit winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) also saw some brilliant awardees, with Blissful Place and KENNEDY 38 winning the Grand Awards together. Meanwhile, Grand Victoria and St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse likewise win the Grand Awards together for Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category. The Staunton Street / Shing Wong Street Revitalization Project (H19) claimed the Grand Award for Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category. For Building Outside Hong Kong, Ningbo New World Phase 2 succeeded the category’s Grand Award. The Grand Award owner for Temporary Building category is United Court.

To convene professionals and institutions from the Greater Bay Area and promote cross-sector cooperation and development of the construction industry in the Greater Bay Area, this year’s Quality Building Award has set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong). The Grand Award of this category owner goes to DJI SKY CITY.

“The Buildings Department has always been actively promoting building safety and the quality of building developments to provide a safer and higher-quality living and working environment for our community. Through QBA 2024, we hope to commend those teams that have shown outstanding achievements in architectural design, engineering construction, and facility management, and encourage them to continue to pursue excellence and promote the development and progress of the industry. We look forward to seeing more excellent building projects flourishing in the Greater Bay Area, adding unique features to this land, and creating a better future for our city,” said Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG.

The next edition of the Quality Building Award will be presented in 2026 and will be presented by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing will serve as the rotating chair. Moreover, from the next QBA onwards, BEAM Society Limited will join the 10th co-organiser of the Quality Building Award from the next edition of the Quality Building Award. The addition of BEAM Society Limited will bring more expertise in environmentally friendly building design and practices to the Awards, encouraging architects and developers to consider environmental and social impacts more when designing and constructing buildings.

QBA 2024 Awardees (in alphabetical order):

Quality Excellence Award Hong Kong Palace Museum Innovative Project Award The Henderson Sustainable Development Award Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) Award Type Blissful Place Grand KENNEDY 38 Grand ONE SOHO Merit Mei Yun Tang Finalist Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) Award Type Grand Victoria Grand St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse Grand Public Housing Developments at Queen’s Hill, Fanling Merit Monaco Finalist One Innovale Finalist Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) Award Type Hong Kong Palace Museum Grand Hoi Tat Connectivity Hub Merit Inland Revenue Centre Merit Kwu Tung North Multi-welfare Services Complex Merit Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) Merit Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) Award Type The Henderson Grand AIRSIDE Merit Two Taikoo Place Merit 11 SKIES Phase 1 Merit Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) Award Type The Staunton Street / Shing Wong Street Revitalization Project (H19) Grand Nina Park (and Wood Fossil Experience Centre) – Revitalization of an old podium roof garden Merit Metro South Finalist Pound Lane Public Toilet and Bathhouse Finalist Temporary Building Award Type United Court Grand Tenacity Residence, Transitional Housing Project Merit Sik Sik Yuen Ho Yuet Home Finalist Transitional Housing Project at Hung Shui Kiu, Yuen Long, New Territories Finalist Tung Chung Community Liaison Centre Finalist Building Outside Hong Kong Award Type Ningbo New World Phase 2 Grand Shenzhen Qianhai CTF Finance Tower Merit City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) Project (Phase I) Finalist Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong) Award Type DJI SKY CITY Grand Hengqin Port and Integrated Transportation Hub Project Merit No.1~4 Commercial Residential Building, No.5 Kindergarten and Basement, Tianyue Home Merit De-Rucci Bedding Supplies Production and Supporting Project Finalist Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Expansion Project Third Runway Placement Area Phase II (East Area) Finalist



Photo captions:

1. Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee gives his welcoming speech. 2. Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of HKSARG attends the QBA 2024 Presentation Ceremony as the Guest of Honor. 3. Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG, gives her comments on winning projects. 4. Hong Kong Palace Museum has triumphed in two awards: the Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category. 5. The Henderson wins Innovative Project Award and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category. 6. Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) wins both the Sustainable Development Award and the Merit Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category. 7. Blissful Place (Up) and KENNEDY 38 (Down) win the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category. 8. Grand Victoria (Up) and St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse (Down) win the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category 9. DJI SKY CITY wins the Grand Award for the new category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong). 10. Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of the HKSARG (Right 6), Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee (Left 6), Mr Eddie LAM, MH, President of Hong Kong Construction Association (Right 5), Hon Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) (Right 4) together with nine co-organizing local professional associations and institutions in the real estate and construction industry, commenced the 2024 Quality Building Award, incorporating the con-current building elements in construction industry into Hong Kong’s skyline. 11. Group photo of officiating guest with the jury and committee members.

Photos of the Presentation Ceremony are available from the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1v-TJpKfzCbydFW8Jk0HzIFVA3WmMZvoT?usp=sharing

For more information about Quality Building Award, please visit qba.com.hk or facebook.com/QBAHK.

About Quality Building Award

Co-founded by leading professional institutions and organizations in housing, real estate and construction industries, the biennial Quality Building Award (QBA) has become one of the highlights among professionals in the building industry as well as interested stakeholders in the community. It sets the standard in addressing excellent teamwork in the design and construction of quality buildings.

