AIC’s Break the Silver Ceiling campaign redefines ageing one photo at a time

The “Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” Exhibition was launched by AIC Chairman Dr Gerard Ee, fourth from left, at Our Tampines Hub on 1 October 2024. He was joined by (from left to right) Ms Mindy Tan, Ms Amiera Raushan, Mr Noel Cheah, Ms Hanan Al-Johary, Mr Jack Neo, Mr Ian Jeevan, and Ms Lim Peifen.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2024 – The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) unveiled its “Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” Exhibition today at Our Tampines Hub. Held in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons, the event will run until 6 October 2024.

This exhibition showcases the vitality of today’s seniors through a collection of impactful visuals. From showcasing seniors in sports and fitness to exploring their vibrant lifestyles and learning pursuits, the photographs redefine what it means to age in Singapore.



Launched by AIC Chairman Dr Gerard Ee, the exhibition is part of the “Break the Silver Ceiling” movement which AIC kicked off earlier this year. With the aim of dispelling age-related stereotypes, this movement seeks to redefine what ageing in Singapore is like. It also aligns with the national initiative Age Well SG, which aims to support seniors to age actively, stay socially connected, and be cared for within their communities.

“Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” campaign

AIC collaborated with four local photographers, Mr Aik Beng Chia, Ms Amiera Raushan, Ms Mindy Tan, and Mr Zantz Han, to capture photographs of seniors who challenge traditional perceptions of how ageing or seniors look. The photographs are available on an online photo bank at www.breakthesilverceiling.com/photobank/, and showcased at the “Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” Exhibition.

One of the photographs shows Ms Tan Li Leng, aged 67, pole-dancing with her friend, Ms Sudha Muthukrishnan, aged 69. Taking up the sport a few years ago, Ms Tan is now a pole-dancing instructor as well. This photograph was taken by Mr Han.

Other photographs include 74-year-old Ms Doris Tang, an active volunteer and participant at her neighbourhood’s Active Ageing Centre, who was photographed volunteering in food distribution by Ms Tan, as well as Mr Raymond Wong, aged 68, a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who was photographed playing various musical instruments by Ms Raushan.

A photo contest held from 21 August to 15 September 2024 also called for the public to contribute their own photos of seniors breaking silver ceilings through pursuing their diverse passions under three themes – sports and fitness, lifestyle and leisure, and learning. Close to 200 entries were received. Please refer to Annex A for the winning submissions. Selected photos are also showcased in the exhibition.

One of the winning photographs captured a 67-year-old senior playing a game of table tennis. Poh Yiling, aged 35, who photographed the moment, shared, “I believe one should embrace ageing with a positive mindset by staying engaged, curious, and have a passion for lifelong learning.”

Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Chief Executive Officer of AIC, said of the campaign, “Singapore’s demography is shifting and it is time to embrace our later years as a new chapter of life. This campaign is not just about showcasing the remarkable vitality of our seniors; it’s about shifting societal attitudes and fostering a more inclusive and supportive community. By redefining what ageing looks like, we hope to inspire others to see the potential and possibilities in every individual, regardless of their age. Together, let’s break the silver ceiling and make Singapore a city for all ages.”



Activities at the “Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” Exhibition

Besides viewing the photographs in the exhibition, there are two free photography events for seniors on 2 October 2024. They are conducted by SilverStreak, a local online community that connects seniors, in partnership with Sony Singapore. The photo walks will introduce participants to essential camera skills and photography tips, as well as photographing human subjects and places.

From 4 to 6 October 2024, visitors can also get a free sketched portrait of themselves drawn by Singapore Polytechnic students, depicting them in their silver years, at the exhibition.

Find out more about the “Break the Silver Ceiling: One Photo at a Time” Exhibition at www.breakthesilverceiling.com/exhibition/. Follow AIC’s social media pages on Facebook (@aicsingapore), TikTok (@aicsingapore) or Instagram (@aic_singapore) with the campaign hashtag #BreakTheSilverCeiling to get updates on the campaign.

