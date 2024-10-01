Castify.ai and The Manila Times Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Reach Across Major CTV and Mobile Platforms

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2024 – Castify.ai, a leading CTV content distribution & monetization platform, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with The Manila Times, the Philippines’ oldest and most trusted national daily newspaper. This collaboration marks Castify.ai’s official entry into the Asian market, promising a significant boost to The Manila Times’ digital presence.

Castify.ai’s Tailored CTV Applications: As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Castify.ai has developed tailored Connected TV (CTV) applications for The Manila Times across major platforms including Roku, Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Additionally, a mobile application has been created to ensure that The Manila Times’ esteemed content is accessible to readers and viewers on the go. This expansion will enable The Manila Times to reach a broader audience, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of its high-quality journalism.

A Major Win for The Manila Times’ Readers and Viewers: This partnership brings an exciting new chapter for The Manila Times’ audience, who will now be able to consume their favorite content seamlessly on a variety of devices. Whether on a smart TV, streaming device, or mobile phone, users can stay informed with The Manila Times’ comprehensive news coverage, anytime and anywhere.

About Castify.ai

Castify.ai is an omnichannel content distribution platform that empowers video content owners, such as linear TV channels and production houses, to create their own branded OTT applications and channels. With a focus on simplified, automated, and seamless app creation, Castify.ai enables content owners to distribute their content across multiple OTT platforms efficiently. This allows them to concentrate on producing high-quality content while significantly expanding their audience and maximizing monetization opportunities with minimal resource investment.

About The Manila Times

The Manila Times is a national daily newspaper in the Philippines, known for delivering trusted and quality content across print, digital editions, online, and social media platforms. Established on October 11, 1898, it remains the news source of choice for Filipinos worldwide, providing insightful and reliable news coverage.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Castify.ai and The Manila Times, setting the stage for a new era of digital content consumption in the region.

The app is now available on the following platforms: Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon, Roku, Samsung and Sharp TVs.