Lao Team Shines at Global Robotics Challenge, Achieves Historic 6th Place

The Champa Maker team from Laos achieved 6th place out of 193 at the First Global Challenge Robotics Competition Held in Athens, Greece, from 26-29 September.

Competing against top robotics teams from around the world, the Lao team demonstrated exceptional skills and determination, earning recognition on the global stage.

“This is the first time our team has made it this far into the finals, and I couldn’t be more proud of our young contestants from Laos,” said Khanthanou Luangxaysana, an engineering professor at the National University of Laos and a Champa Maker team mentor. “They showcased their ability to think critically and innovate using STEM principles, from designing robot mechanisms to managing and solving complex problems during the competition.”



The competition saw fierce battles in both the Ranking Matches and Round Robin Matches.

In the Ranking Matches, the Champa Maker team won 8 out of 12 matches, accumulating a score of 789 points, securing their spot among the top 32 teams in the Round Robin phase.

In the Round Robin Matches, the team won one match out of four, finishing with 557 points.

“Every match required careful strategic planning and strong communication to maximize our points,” Professor Khanthanou added. “Our team learned that having a solid strategy and working together were crucial to success in each round.”

Preparing for the competition, the team invested time in researching, calculating, and planning using STEM concepts.

“Our goal was to merge theory with hands-on practice, ensuring that when problems arose, the team could troubleshoot and resolve them efficiently,” Khanthanou said.



These results solidified the Lao national team’s position in the top 10 globally, marking the country’s best-ever performance in the Robot Global Challenge.

“Bringing STEM education to Lao youth is a key mission of the Champa Maker Club,” he said. “We aim to create opportunities for young people to learn how to use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to systematically analyze and solve problems. This competition experience is helping shape the next generation of leaders who will drive Laos forward.”

The First Global Challenge Robotics Competition is held in a different country each year. The event aims to promote collaboration and problem-solving skills among youth, addressing global challenges in engineering and technology.