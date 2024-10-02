Cambodia Withdraws from Development Pact with Laos, Vietnam

Cambodia has officially withdrawn from the regional development pact with neighboring Laos and Vietnam. The decision was announced by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on 20 September, citing concerns about national sovereignty and increasing political opposition.

The Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Triangle Development Area (CLV-DTA) was established in 1999 and took effect in 2004 to develop 13 border provinces including four in Cambodia, five in Vietnam, and four in Laos. The agreement focused on poverty reduction, infrastructure development, and trade enhancement. While it has contributed to regional collaboration, Cambodia’s withdrawal raises questions about the pact’s future.

Prime Minister Manet cited rising domestic concerns that the CLV pact compromised Cambodia territorial sovereignty, specifically regarding the country’s northeastern provinces. In his announcement, Manet referenced political extremists using the pact as a tool to attack the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) for allegedly ceding land to Vietnam. To “disarm the extremists” and respond to growing public outcry, Cambodia decided to withdraw from the agreement.

The controversy surrounding the pact gained traction on social media and led to protests in August, both in Cambodia and among Cambodian communities abroad. This pressure prompted the government to rethink its participation in the development initiative.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the cooperation mandate had been fulfilled, and each country can now manage its own development.

Cambodia’s decision may be seen as an effort to address domestic political pressures while marking a shift in its regional relations, potentially affecting Southeast Asian cooperation.