Schneider Electric launches Easy9 Pro, a versatile, reliable and safe electrical distribution solution tailored for panel builders and contractors

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2024 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of Easy9 Pro, the go-to product for small to medium commercial and residential building projects. The Easy9 Pro is a cost-effective, reliable, and versatile final distribution solution with unique features, tailored for both panel builders and contractors. Their compliance with international standards, compatibility with auxiliaries, and ability to cover multiple breaking capacity requirements make them a convenient and reliable choice for electrical installations. Furthermore, the Easy9 Pro complements Schneider Electric’s existing Easy series to have the full spectrum of electrical distribution solutions.

Designed with flexibility and reliability in mind



The Easy9 Pro is the latest range of final distribution products, part of the Easy9 family. It is designed to provide flexibility and cater to various projects and applications. Its dual-standard compliance makes it more convenient for residential and non-residential projects. The Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) under Easy9 Pro are compatible with basic auxiliaries, OF SD and Shunt, making them capable of handling a wide variety of applications. It is also flexible to connect with different types of bus bars, including pin and fork, making projects more accessible for all users. Selecting the appropriate electrical equipment range can be made simpler, especially for non-residential projects, as the Easy9 Pro offers a high level of reliability and safety parameters, as well as a friendly budget. The MCB from this range offers dependable performance even at a higher short circuit level, thanks to its highest claim of energy-limiting class 3.

Ease and efficiency in managing project cost and quality



To improve cost efficiency, Easy9 Pro MCBs are budget-friendly and versatile. This offering makes it easy to control project costs without compromising quality or functionality, benefiting panel builders, contractors, and end-users looking for reliable electrical components that meet industry standards.

Advanced safety features



Easy9 Pro’s MCB and Residual Circuit Current Breaker (RCCB) devices include a green strip on the toggle for Positive Contact Indication. This visual indicator provides confirmation that the product is in the OFF state while ensuring product safety. Easy9 Pro ensures optimal safety at the system level by providing a higher conditional SC current for RCCB. When connected to an MCB in the system, it can withstand a short circuit fault of up to 10kA without getting damaged. The RCCB stays functional and continues to protect the system until the MCB clears the fault. This ensures that the system remains protected at all times.

“As we are embedding Sustainability in the centre of all our developments, we have become aware of impacts and challenges experienced by our customers and partners in this transformation. Adopting advanced technology optimizes the energy consumption and makes the electrical distribution system more reliable, safer, and cost-effective. Our recent solution – Easy9 Pro can address variety of applications across different segments, at the same time remaining cost-effective, helping our customers optimize overall budget of the project. We are proud of our continuous efforts to optimize resources to deliver high-quality products that meet the market needs.” Denis Marant, Senior Vice President of Home and Distribution Division – International Hub at Schneider Electric.

