Amazon Singapore Reveals Six Days of Exciting Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2024 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon Singapore is gearing up for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running from 8 to 13 October, by unveiling thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members from top local and international brands, and small businesses. This six-day sale event will feature discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as books, toys, babies, and home & kitchen. Available at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays, Prime members can enjoy incredible savings on popular brands, including SMEG, Sennheiser, Mattel and Spectra. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Exciting Deals Await During This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Prime members can look forward to incredible savings across Amazon.sg including selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast, and the International Store during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. What’s more, customers can now shop from the newly launched Dyson storefront and enjoy exciting discounts this period. Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, from 8 October through 13 October, while stocks last*.

Baby and Toys

Up to 50% off on selected Toys from Transformers, Play-doh, Nerf, Star Wars, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Hotwheels and Marvel

Up to 40% off on Mattel. Customers can also check out Mattel’s Monster High x Wednesday dolls, exclusive on Amazon.sg**

Up to 40% off on LEGO Bricks, Technic and Botanicals

Up to 30% off Ergobaby carriers, Spectra breast pumps and Pigeon Feeding bottles

Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off baby food and other products from HiPP

Spend $350 on Enfagrow and get a free Tefal cookware set, while stocks last*

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Up to 40% off Sukin, L’Oréal and Bioderma

Up to 30% off on Biore, Laurier and Liese

Up to 30% off Renpho Wellness Product

Up to 25% off Veet, Durex and Optrex

Up to 20% off Dyson Superior Innovation

Buy 4 Get 20% off Dettol, Thirsty Hippo and Finish

Home & Kitchen

Up to 50% off Robinsons Online Bedding

Up to 30% off INKBIRD Kitchen Essentials

Up to 20% off De’Longhi and Nespresso

Up to 20% off SMEG, Le Creuset, Shark and Ninja

Up to 20% off Philips, KitchenAid, Instant Pot and Tefal



PC & Electronics

Up to 50% off on Sennheiser products with additional vouchers up to S$20

Up to 40% off on Bose products plus additional stackable vouchers up to S$90

Up to 30% off on LG products with additional vouchers up to S$330

Up to 30% off on Video Games

Up to 25% off Logitech

Books

Up to 70% off for book lovers of all ages

Up to 50% off Children books – stories and knowledge for kids and teens to explore

Up to 50% off business and career books – guide to success

Up to 40% off best-selling books

Shop Deals from local brands and other Small-and-Medium-Sized Businesses

Buy 2 get 50% off from Epitex

Up to 30% off PicassoTiles

Up to 30% off Beelink and Trigkey Mini PCs

Up to 30% off UGREEN, Lencent and Renpho

Up to 30% off INKBIRD Kitchen Essentials and Govee Smart Lightings

Up to 30% off ORICO USB Storage Adapters, Chargers and Hubs

Up to 30% off SoundPEATS earbuds and headphones

Amazon Fresh

Up to 35% off on wines from El Gaitero, Chateau and La Bollina

Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Frenz Eggs

Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off Robert Mondavi, Louis Jadot, Ruffino and Taittinger

Buy 4 Get 20% off Beer Mid-packs from Tiger, Heineken, Kirin and Guinness

Buy 4 Get 20% off on Lavazza, Kettle Chips, Yava, Farmers Union, 100PLUS and Magnolia

$20 off $120 on Health & Personal Care, Cleaning, Baby and Beauty

Additional Perks this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Exclusive Prime Member discounts : Prime members can enjoy a discount of up to 10% off on over a million eligible products exclusively for Prime members*. This offering is part of the ongoing benefits of being a Prime member.

: Prime members can enjoy a discount of up to 10% off on over a million eligible products exclusively for Prime members*. This offering is part of the ongoing benefits of being a Prime member. New to Amazon.sg? New Prime customers on Fresh can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh, till 31st Dec 2024.

New Prime customers on Fresh can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh, till 31st Dec 2024. Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$150 worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$12 promotional credit from now till 13 October. T&Cs apply.

: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$150 worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$12 promotional credit from now till 13 October. T&Cs apply. Promotions: Enjoy greater savings of up to $18 off when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 8 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. Bank promotions DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$150 with code DBSPBDD12 , or get S$18 off S$200 with code DBSPBDD18 Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off min. S$150 with code CITIMCPBDD Amex cardholders can get $10 off S$180 with code AMEXPBDD HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$150 with code HSBCPBDD JCB cardholders can get 15% off min S$100, capped at S$50 when they spend on Amazon.sg or Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg with code JCB15OFF Buy Now, PayLater promotions PayLater by Grab users can get $15 off $200 with code GRABPBDD Atome users can get $10 off $150 with code ATOMEPBDD

Enjoy greater savings of up to $18 off when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 8 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

Prepare for the Big Day

Learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.

Join Prime : New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Prime. Since its launch, we have expanded Prime’s eligible product range from hundreds of thousands to millions, with free One-Day Delivery on qualifying domestic items. For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year (16% savings compared to the monthly plan), Prime members can access a range of benefits, including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg*. They also enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, exclusive Prime Day deals, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Prime. Since its launch, we have expanded Prime’s eligible product range from hundreds of thousands to millions, with free One-Day Delivery on qualifying domestic items. For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year (16% savings compared to the monthly plan), Prime members can access a range of benefits, including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg*. They also enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, exclusive Prime Day deals, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as International Store. Need to return an item from the US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

**Amazon Singapore is the exclusive authorised distributor of the following items in Singapore: (i) Monster High Rave’N Dance Wednesday Doll; (ii) Monster High Wednesday Adams doll; and (iii) Monster High Wednesday Enid Sinclair Doll.

