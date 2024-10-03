ASEAN Foundation supported by Google.org to Launch USD 5M AI Literacy Programme to Train Millions in ASEAN

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2024 – To strengthen AI literacy across ASEAN, the ASEAN Foundation, with support from Google.org, officially launched the AI Ready ASEAN initiative today at the AI Opportunity Southeast Asia Forum.

Supported by a USD 5 million cash grant from Google.org, the ASEAN Foundation will implement AI Ready ASEAN over the next 2.5 years, aiming to equip 5.5 million ASEAN citizens with essential AI skills. The programme’s goal will enhance AI literacy in all ten ASEAN Member States through a combination of train-the-trainer approach, creation of a regional AI resource hub with localised content tailored to youth, teachers, parents, and research on AI literacy and ethics, and awareness raising campaigns.

Through this programme, the ASEAN Foundation aims to train 2,000 master trainers, who will, in turn, deliver in-depth AI literacy training to over 800,000 end-beneficiaries in local communities. To ensure the training addresses the specific needs of impacted communities, the ASEAN Foundation will work with local partners across the region to tailor the training curriculum for each country’s unique context.

“At the ASEAN Foundation, we are thrilled to launch the AI Ready ASEAN initiative with support from Google.org, which will empower millions of individuals across the region with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital age,” said Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of ASEAN Foundation. “Enhancing AI literacy in ASEAN is not just about preparing our youth, educators, and communities for the future of work—it’s about ensuring that every citizen has the tools to navigate and shape the rapidly evolving technological landscape. By investing in AI education, we are building a stronger, more resilient ASEAN that can harness the power of innovation for sustainable growth and development,” he concluded.

The AI Ready ASEAN will also contribute to achieving the goal of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement by equipping millions with AI skills to drive the region’s digital transformation. It fosters local expertise to help build an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. At the same time, the initiative will also follow the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, ensuring AI is adopted responsibly, with a focus on transparency, fairness, and inclusivity.

The AI Ready ASEAN builds on the success of the previous digital empowerment initiative, ASEAN Digital Literacy Programme, that ran from 2021 to early 2024. Supported with a USD 1.5 million grant from Google.org, the programme addressed misinformation in ASEAN by facilitating access to media and information literacy materials for youth, teachers, parents, and the elderly. Commenting on why Google.org chose to support the ASEAN Foundation again, Marija Ralic, Lead for Google.org, APAC shared, “Our $5M grant support to ASEAN Foundation’s AI Ready ASEAN initiative underscores our commitment to help ensure everyone, especially people in marginalised communities, can access the digital, technical and AI skills to pursue opportunities in the digital economy. Building on the success of our previous support in 2021, through which the ASEAN Foundation has helped hundreds and thousands of individuals across ASEAN to develop essential digital skills, we are excited to continue this journey supporting the ASEAN Foundation to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone can benefit from the transformative power of AI.”

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, welcomed the AI Ready ASEAN initiative to uplift the AI literacy baseline and empower the region’s digital literacy and create opportunities for ASEAN youth to thrive in the digital age. He remarked, “I commend the ASEAN Foundation and Google.org for spearheading this initiative and for their commitment to advancing digital skills and literacy in our region…I strongly encourage the ASEAN Member States to seize this opportunity as we transform the region into a robust and resilient digital economy, guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.”

The AI Opportunity Southeast Asia Forum was co-organised by the ASEAN Foundation and Google, with the goal of connecting regional stakeholders to drive discussions and develop recommendations for AI policies and regulations suited for ASEAN adoption. The forum was opened by remarks from Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, and H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.

The forum hosted two expert panels that brought together leaders from fields such as economics, public policy, health, agriculture, and STEM in ASEAN. The first panel explored the prospects and impacts of AI in Southeast Asia, while the second panel focused on adoption opportunities within the region. Both discussions underscored the potential of AI to drive responsible and sustainable innovation across sectors, including the economy, education, health, and agriculture.

A key highlight of the forum was the launch of the AI Ready ASEAN initiative and a new grant support from Google.org to EduFarmers, announced by Ruth Porat. The event also featured an AI booth showcasing Google and Google.org’s grantees’ contributions to digital empowerment in ASEAN.

About ASEAN Foundation

Three decades after ASEAN was established, ASEAN leaders recognised that: there remained inadequate shared prosperity, ASEAN awareness and contact among people of ASEAN. It was of this concern that ASEAN leaders established ASEAN Foundation during ASEAN’s 30th Anniversary Commemorative Summit in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on 15 December 1997. ASEAN Foundation is an organisation from and for the people of ASEAN. The Foundation exists because of one vision: to build a cohesive and prosperous ASEAN Community. As an ASEAN’s body, the Foundation is tasked to support ASEAN mainly in promoting awareness, identity, interaction and development of the people of ASEAN. For more info about the ASEAN Foundation, visit: www.aseanfoundation.org