Gorilla Technology Takes Strong Stance Against Market Manipulation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Newsfile Corp. – 3 October 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), today issued a firm statement regarding its uncompromising approach to safeguarding the integrity of its stock. The Company has been relentless in policing trading activities around its securities and is deeply concerned by what it sees as ongoing manipulation attempts.

In August 2023, Gorilla announced that an investigation of suspicious trading activity had uncovered evidence suggesting manipulation of its share price. In June and again in September this year, Gorilla identified further suspicious trading activity. This suspected manipulation was promptly and thoroughly investigated, and the findings have been reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company will not tolerate any actions that undermine the transparency and fairness of the market and Gorilla will continue to actively monitor and combat any such behaviour to protect our shareholders.

We would also like to reaffirm that Gorilla will seek additional opportunities to repurchase more of its shares under its recently announced share buyback programme, reaffirming our belief that the company’s stock remains substantially undervalued given the Company’s announced financial performance. The Company is focused on continuing to execute on its business strategy and deliver continued growth and profitability.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.