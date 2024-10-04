Road Closures Announced in Vientiane for ASEAN Summit

From 5 to 13 October, all vehicles are prohibited from driving on certain roads in Vientiane Capital during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit to facilitate the movements of delegates who will attend the gathering.

Kaysone Phomvihane Avenue in Saysettha district

Traffic is prohibited on Kaysone Phomvihane Avenue, from Patouxay to the Dongdok intersection. Vehicles coming into the city on Road 13 South, particularly from the Don Noun roundabout, can take an alternate route by turning west at the Dongdok traffic light to enter Phontong Road or Huay Hong Road. Vehicles can also turn east onto 450 Year Road towards Xokyai village. Vehicles traveling from 450 Year Road to Dongdok, and vice versa, may continue straight.

Chommany Road in Xaythany district

Vehicles are not allowed to pass along Chommany Road, between the Lao National TV Station roundabout and the National Convention Center intersection, all the way to the Nongnieng roundabout.

Souphanouvong Avenue in Sikhottabong district

Road users are advised to avoid Souphanouvong Avenue, especially between the Sikhay three-way junction and the Sihom intersection during some periods.

Setthathirath Road in Saysettha district

Setthathirath Road will also be restricted, particularly from the Sihom intersection to the That Khao intersection.

Samsenthai Road in Chanthabouly district

Samsenthai Road is another area vehicles should avoid, particularly between Fa Ngum Road and Lane Xang Avenue.

Fa Ngum Road in Chanthabouly district

Closures will occur from the That Khao three-way junction to the Pakpasak three-way junction.

Lane Xang Avenue in Chanthabouly district

Lane Xang Avenue will also be restricted for traffic from the Presidential Palace to Patouxay.

In addition to these restrictions, parking along the routes and on sidewalks is strictly prohibited on all the roads mentioned above. Drivers must always adhere to traffic rules and follow any instructions given by the police.