PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) Pioneers Path to Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ( OR ) is setting a bold new standard for sustainability in Thailand's oil and retail sector, with ambitious goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Committed to continuously developing and enhancing all of its businesses, OR not only prioritizes quality and reliability but also places great importance on fostering a cleaner, more sustainable society in every dimension. By driving business, the environment, and the community forward together—both within Thailand and on a global scale—OR aims to demonstrate its potential to grow sustainably on the world stage.

Driven by a clear and comprehensive sustainability strategy known as OR SDG, the company’s mission is anchored on three foundational pillars:

S (Small): Creating opportunities for communities

Creating opportunities for communities D (Diversified): Creating opportunities for diversified growth

Creating opportunities for diversified growth G (Green): Creating sustainable opportunities

Bringing Sustainability to Life

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is committed to sustainability through a series of innovative initiatives that set a new benchmark for corporate responsibility, both in Thailand and internationally, ensuring alignment in the same direction

PTT Station

OR is dedicated to continuously enhancing product and service quality to provide the best consumer experience. Leading in the development of premium fuels, including high-performance, engine-protecting fuels and Euro 5 diesel with less than 10 ppm sulfur to reduce environmental impact, OR also plans to expand the PTT Station network nationwide, as well as in the Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos. This expansion will support both conventional and electric vehicles, using geo-analytics to identify optimal locations. In 2023, the PTT Station Flagship Vibhavadhi 62 was first launched in Thailand, showcasing OR’s commitment to sustainable development for people, communities, and the environment. With over 2,200 stations serving more than 3.4 million patrons daily, PTT Stations aim to be platforms for mobility, lifestyle, and business partnerships to foster mutual growth.

Café Amazon: A New Standard in Sustainability

Café Amazon, goes beyond serving coffee by embodying the principles of the circular economy. Waste materials from Café Amazon, such as coffee husks, are upcycled into functional furniture, Additionally, the OR Ecosystem is utilized throughout Café Amazon value chain. In other countries, similar practices are implemented, including the use of BIO Cup R-PET and staff uniforms produced through upcycling processes. This exemplifies how sustainability can be effectively integrated into business operations.

EV Station PluZ: Driving the Future of Mobility

As Thailand transitions towards electric vehicles (EVs), the promotion of clean energy, such as the adoption of EVs, is continuously growing day by day. Currently, Over 800 EV charging stations have been installed in Thailand, with nearby countries such as Laos having 6 charging stations and Cambodia having 11 charging stations. OR is leading this shift with its EV Station PluZ initiative, aiming to install 7,000 EV charging stations across all 77 provinces in Thailand by 2030. This expansion underscores OR’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and making clean energy solutions accessible nationwide, supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Refueling: Leading Clean Aviation

OR’s collaboration with Thai VietJet marks a significant step toward cleaner aviation. By pioneering the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) produced from used cooking oil, OR helps reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint without compromising performance. This innovative fuel can be blended with traditional Jet A-1 fuel and used in aircraft without requiring engine modifications.

Furthermore, OR has initiated and is consistently executing a range of commendable projects in Thailand that are receiving increasing recognition in the Thai market, including:

Thaidet Project: Supporting Local Communities

Thaidet selects and promotes excellent local products from community enterprises and SMEs to be sold at PTT Station. This initiative aims to assist people in communities and showcase the stories and pride of the local people, while also increasing opportunities to distribute products to consumers nationwide. The Thaidet project has been at the forefront of creating jobs and livelihoods for villagers, farmers, and community members for some time now. It has also helped raise the standard of community products to international levels. Over the past 5 years, the project has contributed to income generation and growth for 376 community enterprises, with over 325 branches nationwide. In 2023 the project generated a total income of over 102 million baht.

The Thaidet Project highlights OR’s dedication to supporting local communities by promoting the best local products from community enterprises. providing these products with a platform in PTT Station in Thailand. The project not only elevates local craftsmanship but also promotes eco-friendly goods, reinforcing OR’s belief that sustainable practices should benefit everyone.

Yak Lak Yim Project: Community-Driven Waste Management

Yak Lak Yim Project encourages responsible waste disposal by inviting consumers to separate their waste and dispose of it in designated bins. Proceeds from selling recyclable materials are reinvested into local communities, creating a positive feedback loop that benefits both the environment and the people. This project reflects OR’s commitment to community-driven sustainability.

PTT Lubricants: Save the World, Save Your Car Campaign



In partnership with PTT Lubricants, OR launched the Save the World, Save Your Car campaign, inviting consumers to recycle used oil containers. These containers are transformed into Wood Plastic Composite materials, used to produce school desks and chairs for underprivileged schools. This initiative promotes recycling while supporting education and sustainability simultaneously.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

As OR continues to drive progress in business, environmental stewardship, and community development, it remains steadfast in its mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for Thailand. With ambitious goals and innovative initiatives, OR is not just leading the journey toward carbon neutrality—it’s redefining corporate responsibility for the 21st century.

About PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited (BKK:PTT), focused on integrating energy and retail business operations in Thailand to achieve inclusive growth opportunities for all stakeholders. Committed to excellence and innovation, OR is responsible for the distribution of products and services in both the energy and retail sectors, directly serving consumers and underscoring its leadership in the energy market. Additionally, OR is consistently striving to expand its business opportunities in the global market by leveraging successful business models from Thailand, including PTT Station, Café Amazon, EV Station PluZ, and PTT Lubricants. These models integrate energy management with retail operations, serve as a blueprint for growth in international markets.