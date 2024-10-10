ASEAN-China Summit: Laos Leads Dialogue on Cooperation Amid South China Sea Tensions

On 10 October, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of Laos chaired the 27th ASEAN-China Summit in Vientiane, bringing together ASEAN leaders and Chinese officials.

Ahead of the meeting, on 9 October, Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated that China firmly supports the establishment of the ASEAN Community and recognizes ASEAN’s central role in regional cooperation and its growing influence in international affairs.

The summit focused on strengthening the ASEAN-China strategic partnership, which has developed over 33 years, promoting political stability and economic cooperation.

A key outcome of the summit was the announcement of an upgrade to the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), which has already facilitated significant trade between ASEAN and Chin and is now set for an upgrade next year. This move aims to enhance economic cooperation, particularly in emerging areas like the digital and green economies.

“This upgrade to the FTA is an important move, especially in this time of growing protectionism in the world,” Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during the Summit.

Since 2008, China has been the largest trading partner for ASEAN, and the ACFTA upgrade will further boost trade and investment, facilitating growth in the digital and green economies.

During the meeting, leaders adopted five joint statements addressing issues such as online fraud and agricultural development, while also reaffirming their commitment to regional stability and adherence to international law, particularly in the South China Sea.

Philippines’ President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted the need for swift progress in negotiating the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct.

“We’ve seen meaningful progress in ASEAN-China relations, but we must also confront the ongoing challenges in the South China Sea. This situation requires more than just dialogue—it calls for a genuine commitment from all parties to manage tensions, uphold international laws and find common ground,” Marcos Jr. posted on Facebook, minutes after the meeting. “The Philippines is committed to deepening and expanding ASEAN China relations in a comprehensive manner, contributing to the region’s long-term peace, development and cooperation.”

As the summit progressed, leaders also celebrated the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations with South Korea and engaged in discussions with Japan and other external partners.

The day is set to conclude with a gala dinner hosted by Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.