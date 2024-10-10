Malaysia Powers Ahead With RM4.8 Billion In Green Business Targets And Cutting-Edge Technology At IGEM 2024

The launch saw the attendance of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Economy YB Rafizi Ramli and other top officials. For 15 years, IGEM has served as a pivotal platform, and the 2024 edition is set to solidify further regional leadership in addressing climate urgency. Under the stewardship of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), it is implemented by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and The C0_LAB Pte Ltd as the strategic partners. This year’s IGEM is poised to expand its influence globally, with participation from 480 exhibitors and 48,000 visitors across 48 countries, reaching new markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The three-day event, held from 9 to 11 October, is themed “Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency” and organised around five key pillars: Empowering Cities, Electrifying Mobility, Decarbonising Energy, Accelerating Circularity, and Conserving Biodiversity. IGEM 2024 introduces several new highlights that underscore its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration. This year’s edition features a dedicated industry zone for hydrogen and carbon technologies, the Central Energy Transition Asia (CETA), and a multi-venue exhibition showcasing the future of connected autonomous shared electric mobility, Mobility X. “Since its launch, IGEM has emerged as Southeast Asia’s leading platform for green technologies and sustainable solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2024 – Malaysia is advancing its role in global green leadership with the official launch of the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024, which aims to generate. Hosted at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), IGEM 2024 cements Malaysia’s commitment to a green economy as the country gears up for COP29, the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, and Expo 2025.

“Indeed, it has progressed beyond being just an exhibition, becoming a pivotal force for transformation and a symbol of our shared resolve to achieve a more sustainable future,” said Nik Nazmi in his welcoming speech today.

Driving Innovation and Collaboration for Climate Change

IGEM 2024 aligns closely with the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), the foundation for drafting Malaysia’s forthcoming Climate Change Act. The NCCP outlines a strategic approach to addressing climate impacts through mitigation, adaptation, and resilience-building efforts. It also reinforces Malaysia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting its natural ecosystems.

“Malaysia’s National Climate Change Policy guides us in implementing policies that balance environmental protection and economic development,” said Nik Nazmi. “IGEM offers a platform to showcase how our policies, including the upcoming Climate Change Act, drive meaningful change in our approach to sustainability.”

Partnerships for a Sustainable Tomorrow

IGEM 2024 attracted participation from leading countries such as Austria, Canada, China, Singapore, Thailand, Finland, Korea and the Netherlands, creating a vibrant platform for global collaboration in green technology.

In the spirit of collaboration, IGEM partners are at the core of IGEM’s success, with PETRONAS as the Strategic Collaboration Partner. Gold sponsors include OCBC, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and Solar First. UOB, Solarvest, Itramas, Samaiden, Citaglobal, and SolaX are the silver sponsors. Bronze sponsors include Bio Eneco, Plus Xnergy, Leader Energy, Grab and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad. Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) is the branding sponsor.

