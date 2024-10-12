US-Lao Ties in Focus: Blinken Addresses Global Issues, UXO Clearance

From 8 to 11 October, Vientiane welcomed United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Throughout his visit and during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening ties with Laos. He highlighted key areas such as economic cooperation, the advancement of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, and addressing pressing geopolitical challenges, including the Myanmar crisis, disputes in the South China Sea, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Representing President Joe Biden, Blinken’s visit also emphasized two critical priorities: developing human capacity through skills training and continuing the work of clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) from past conflicts.

During a press conference in Vientiane on 10 October , Blinken spoke about the evolution of the US-Lao comprehensive partnership, which was first established in 2016.

He also highlighted the shared responsibility of both nations to update and strengthen their collaboration to meet the needs of the Lao people.

“Our countries have been partners for some time,” Blinken said. “But the comprehensive partnership that we established in 2016 guides the relationship. What we’re doing is constantly working to update it, strengthen it, and make sure that it’s addressing the needs of people. That’s our responsibility.”

A significant part of this responsibility, Blinken noted, is helping to build human capacity in Laos, particularly among the country’s youth. He emphasized the importance of equipping young people with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly global economy.

The US aims to support Laos through initiatives focused on upskilling and reskilling, which Blinken said would become “increasingly central” to the partnership.

The US-Lao partnership also extends to the pressing issue of unexploded ordnance (UXO), a deadly legacy of the Vietnam War era that continues to threaten lives in Laos.

Blinken reiterated the US’s long-standing commitment to UXO clearance, stating, “In terms of the unexploded ordnance, this is an ongoing imperative, and something that we’re deeply committed to.”

According to the US Secretary of State, since 1993, the US has provided nearly USD 400 million to help Laos remove unexploded ordnance. Blinken pointed out that this funding has allowed for significant progress, reducing the number of injuries and fatalities caused by UXO.

However, he stressed that the work is far from over.

“This is an ongoing necessity and an ongoing responsibility that we take very seriously.”

Beyond these key areas, Blinken highlighted broader regional issues and US-ASEAN cooperation. He praised Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone for Laos’s leadership of ASEAN and underlined the significance of the Indo-Pacific to America’s future.

“I’ve now taken 20 trips to the Indo-Pacific in this job, and I’ve gone to eight of the 10 ASEAN countries. I’m here in Laos because, as President Biden often says, so much of our future will be written in the Indo-Pacific,” he remarked.

Economic ties were also at the forefront of Blinken’s visit. He pointed out that the US remains ASEAN’s top provider of foreign direct investment and emphasized the importance of continued economic collaboration. Notably, the US is working to modernize the region’s trade infrastructure through the ASEAN Single Window initiative, which has already saved USD 6.5 billion by streamlining trade processes.

Technology and education were additional areas of focus. Blinken discussed US support for building digital skills in ASEAN countries and the creation of an online education platform to equip people with knowledge in fields like science, technology, and entrepreneurship. He also announced a US-ASEAN leader statement on artificial intelligence, aimed at fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI development.

Geopolitical tensions, including the South China Sea dispute, Myanmar’s crisis, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, were also central to Blinken’s discussions.

He reiterated the US’s firm stance on maintaining freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and the need for peace across the Taiwan Strait. Addressing Myanmar’s situation, Blinken called for a peaceful and inclusive resolution. He also reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, advocating for sovereignty and territorial integrity against external aggression.

The US’s commitment to education and cultural exchanges between ASEAN and the US was underscored with the expansion of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) and the ASEAN Fulbright program. “We now have a remarkable partnership that involves over 160,000 young people,” Blinken said, emphasizing the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.