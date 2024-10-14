Canadian Prime Minister Visits MRC, Marking Historic Milestone in Development Cooperation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada made an official visit to the Mekong River Commission (MRC) headquarters in Vientiane, Laos, on 11 October, becoming the first head of government from an MRC Development Partner to visit the organization.

The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit hosted by Laos, underscores Canada’s growing commitment to the sustainable management of the Mekong River, which supports the livelihoods of millions of people in Southeast Asia.

During his visit, Prime Minister Trudeau met with local fishers and farmers who depend on the Mekong River for their livelihoods. Accompanied by his Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, and MRC Secretariat CEO Anoulak Kittikhoun, the Prime Minister engaged directly with them, listening to their stories of how the river sustains their daily lives. He also learned firsthand about the challenges they face due to climate and environmental changes, as well as cross-border water management issues.

Prime Minister Trudeau praised the MRC’s role in fostering collaboration among the Mekong countries—Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Viet Nam—and its efforts to ensure that communities living along the river continue to benefit from its rich resources.

“Canada recognizes the vital importance of the Mekong River, not just as a source of development but as a lifeline for millions of people,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “The Mekong River Commission is doing essential work by bringing countries together to manage and protect these shared resources. Canada is proud to support this mission, and we will continue to work alongside the MRC to safeguard Mekong for future generations.”

Canada has recently formalized its development partnership with the MRC, contributing CAD 2 million (approximately USD 1.5 million) through its Global Affairs Canada, the government department responsible for managing diplomatic relations, international trade, and development assistance. This funding is aimed at supporting the MRC’s critical initiatives, including transboundary water management, river monitoring, and forecasting, with a special focus on enhancing community resilience to water-related challenges.

Kittikhoun said Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit underscored Canada’s vital support in advancing the MRC’s mission and the country’s engagement in the region.

“We’re honoured by Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit, which marks a new chapter in our cooperation with Canada,” Kittikhoun said. “Canada’s support comes at a crucial time as we intensify our efforts to manage the Mekong’s water resources for the benefit of all the people in the region and their governments. We look forward to continuing this valuable partnership as we tackle the complex challenges of sustainable water resource management together.”

The MRC plays a critical role in coordinating cooperation between the Mekong countries and other international partners and stakeholders. It is at the forefront of transboundary water resource management, which is vital for the region’s ecological and socio-economic well-being. As climate change and increased development continue to strain water resources, the MRC’s work is becoming more important and relevant than ever.

With Canada’s support and Prime Minister Trudeau’s historic visit, the MRC is positioned to strengthen its efforts to promote sustainable development, enhance regional cooperation, and improve the livelihoods of millions of people who rely on the Mekong River.