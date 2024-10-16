Scoot Airlines Expands Flights to Laos Starting December

Singapore’s Scoot Airlines will increase its flights to Laos from three to four per week beginning in December.

This announcement follows Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s choice to fly economy class with Scoot on his return from the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on October 11. A video of Prime Minister Wong boarding the airline received positive reactions from Singaporean travelers, especially since tickets were priced at under USD 200.

His decision sparked widespread interest on social media across the region. According to Marketing Interactive, customer satisfaction for Scoot Airlines surged to 89.1 percent, largely attributed to the Prime Minister’s endorsement.

During the ASEAN Summit in Laos, Prime Minister Wong emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, despite geographical challenges. He highlighted Singapore’s commitment to support Laos in various sectors, including electricity purchases, leadership training for Lao civil servants, cultural exchange programs, and improvements in food security and healthcare. These initiatives aim to deepen long-term cooperation between the two ASEAN members.

In line with these efforts, Scoot Airlines’ increased flights will enhance travel options, supporting tourism and business exchanges between Singapore and Laos.