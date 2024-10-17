Australia Launches New Project on Forest Restoration in Laos

The Australian government, in partnership with Laos’ Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has launched a five-year project to combat deforestation and forest degradation, addressing both environmental and economic challenges in rural communities.

The project, funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), was unveiled by Australian Ambassador to Laos Megan Jones and Lao Vice Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Chanthakhone Boualaphanh on 16 October.

The AUD-4.3-million (USD 2.9 million) initiative will work directly with rural communities to co-develop new forest restoration techniques, helping Laos meet its target of 70 percent forest cover by 2030.

“We are pleased to support this important project, which aims to expand forest coverage through ecologically sound methods while actively benefiting local communities who rely on the forest for food, fuel, and medicine,” said Ambassador Jones.

With two-thirds of the Lao population depending on forests for food, fuel, and medicine, and nearly 40 percent earning income from non-timber forest products, the project aims to address pressing environmental and economic challenges.

Led by Professor Patrick Baker from the University of Melbourne, the project will involve key institutions such as the National Agricultural and Forestry Research Institute and the National University of Laos. The initiative also aims to train and empower the next generation of Lao forest scientists to tackle forest restoration challenges in a changing climate.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with local communities, donor organizations, private forestry enterprises, and government bodies to develop new approaches to forest restoration that also create economic opportunities,” said Professor Baker.

Vice Minister Chanthakhone emphasized that the project is a vital step toward Laos’ goal of achieving 70 percent forest cover by 2030 and contributing to the country’s 2050 carbon neutrality target.

“Forest restoration and protection require coordinated efforts from local communities, governments, and scientific experts. Studies show that restoration is only successful when local communities benefit,” said Nora Devoe, ACIAR’s Forestry Research Program Manager, highlighting the importance of collaboration.

The project also prioritizes gender inclusion, ensuring that women, who play a key role in managing natural resources in Laos, have equal opportunities to participate and benefit from forest restoration activities.

“By including women, we enhance the sustainability and impact of this initiative,” Ambassador Jones added.

This initiative represents a crucial step toward restoring Laos’ forests, strengthening community resilience, and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources for generations to come.