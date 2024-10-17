Experience Thailand’s Most Spectacular Floral Wonderland: Central’s 77th Anniversary Flower Show Is a Must-Visit for Tourists

Central 77th Anniversary 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2024 –, marks its 77th anniversary with an extraordinary celebration that invites both locals and international tourists to experience Thailand’s largest and most stunning spectacular flower show from October 24-28, 2024, offering a truly unforgettable spectacle. In collaboration with exclusive partners Mastercard and Central The1 Credit Card, this grand event transforms Central Chidlom into a mesmerizing floral wonderland from October 8–31, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Blooming Life,” presents the awe-inspiring “Avant Gardena” display, where flowers from across the globe are showcased in towering floral sculptures and immersive, tech-driven installations. Every floor of Central Chidlom is transformed into an artistic floral paradise, making it the biggest and most immersive flower show ever held in Thailand. Visitors will be captivated by the vibrant creativity, with displays inspired by everything from traditional gardens to avant-garde floral art, providing countless photo opportunities.

While the focus is on the breathtaking floral displays, shoppers can also enjoy a premium shopping experience with Central’s wide array of brands and services available both in-store and online. The Central App and other convenient shopping channels are available throughout the festival, ensuring visitors enjoy a seamless shopping experience during their time in Thailand.

This one-of-a-kind flower show is an invitation to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and culture in Bangkok’s most prestigious shopping destination. The Central 77th Anniversary Flower Show at Central Chidlom is a must-do from October 24–28, 2024. Make sure to add it to your travel itinerary!

For more information, visit the website www.central.co.th or the Facebook page at Central Department Store.