Hong Kong Eases Visa Rules for Lao, Cambodian, and Myanmar Citizens

Hong Kong has announced relaxed visa rules for nationals of Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, making it easier for them to apply for multiple-entry visas for travel or business. Chief Executive John Lee unveiled this change during his policy address to the Legislative Council on 16 October.

This new policy follows a similar extension granted to Vietnamese nationals last year and aims to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries, enhancing business and travel exchanges.

Additionally, Lee introduced a fast-track visa processing system for group visitors from ASEAN nations, including Laos. This system simplifies the application process for tourists and business travelers working through local travel agents.

Invited participants from ASEAN countries involved in business and development will also benefit from self-service immigration clearance, eliminating the need to submit arrival or departure cards. This change speeds up immigration processing and makes travel more convenient.

To attract more visitors from ASEAN and the Middle East, Hong Kong will implement additional tourism-support measures. These include providing information in Arabic at airports and identifying halal food options in restaurants, ensuring a welcoming experience for visitors from these regions.

Overall, this new visa policy aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s economic and cultural ties with ASEAN countries, focusing on tourism, trade, and development cooperation.