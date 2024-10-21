Vang Vieng to Undergo Major Urban Renewal with ADB Grant

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided USD 1.8 million to support an urban renewal project in Vang Vieng, aiming to transform the popular tourist destination into a greener, more accessible town.

The project is one of four initiatives under the 2nd Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Tourism Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth Project and will focus on rehabilitating 11 roads in Vang Vieng, covering a total of 5,294 meters.

Key improvements include upgrading drainage systems, repairing footpaths, resurfacing roads, installing new streetlights, and enhancing sewage systems. The project also includes landscaping efforts like tree planting and the creation of designated parking areas.

The joint venture, a collaboration between the Road No. 8 Construction Enterprise (R8CE) and LBD Road Bridge and Infrastructure Construction Sole. Co., Ltd. will manage the construction, beginning in November 2024 and complete within 15 months.

On 17 October, A signing ceremony was held in Vang Vieng, where Phonemaly Inthaphome, Director General of the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, and Phoupheuane Sengphachanh, Managing Director of Road No. 8 Construction Enterprise, formalized the agreement to run this project.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Darany Phommavongsa, emphasized that this project aligns with the government ‘s commitment to boosting tourism in the province. She noted that improving infrastructure is the key to unlocking the area’s full potential as a tourism hotspot. Similar initiatives are also underway in Keo Oudom district, also seen as vital to the economic growth in Vientiane Province.

Vang Vieng, is a top destination for both local and international tourists. With improved infrastructure, the town is set to further enhance its standing as an eco-tourism hub, offering better facilities for visitors and supporting sustainable tourism growth.