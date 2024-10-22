Laos, China Collaborate on Traditional Medicine, Cancer Treatment

Laos and China have deepened their cooperation in traditional medicine, focusing on medical plant cultivation, research, and innovative treatments to enhance healthcare services in Laos.

On 18 October, a formal agreement was signed in Vientiane between three parties, including Khampheng Phongluxa, Director General of the Lao Tropical and Public Health Institute, Bounleuane Douangdeuane, Director General of the Institute of Traditional Medicine, and a representative from China’s 24 Solar Term Health Management Co., Ltd.

As part of this agreement, the Chinese health company will provide a grant of USD 19 million to construct an 11-story institute for medical and traditional medicine in Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital. The facility will provide a treatment center, laboratory, and administrative offices.

In addition to the new institute, the collaboration involves the expansion of the Institute of Traditional Medicine to include a service center for medical plant development and additional research facilities.

A key aspect of this partnership focuses on innovative treatments for cancer patients, with the goal of providing free rehabilitation and care. The 24 Solar Term Health Management Co., known for its drug-free cancer treatment model, will introduce this method in Laos as part of the collaboration.

Furthermore, the project aims to build the scientific capacity of healthcare workers in Laos. Scholarships will be offered to Lao students to study Chinese traditional medicine at Shanxi University in China. This will include 20 bachelor’s degrees, 10 master’s degrees, and 5 doctorate programs, alongside study tours for Lao medical personnel.

Overall, this initiative aligns with Laos’ broader goals of improving healthcare and expanding the use of traditional medicine. Through this cooperation, both countries will exchange expertise and resources to strengthen Laos’ capacity in cancer treatment and other healthcare sectors.