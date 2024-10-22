AIPA General Assembly Concludes in Vientiane: Focus on Integration, Social Issues

The 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) concluded on the afternoon of 21 October, in Vientiane, Laos. Under the theme, “The Role of the Parliament in Promoting the Integration and Comprehensive Growth of ASEAN,” the assembly brought together representatives from AIPA member countries, observer nations, and officials from the ASEAN and AIPA Secretariats.

Chairing the gathering was Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the Lao National Assembly (NA), who expressed pride in hosting the event and emphasized its importance in fostering cooperation and integration within the ASEAN community. Throughout the assembly, participants engaged in discussions aimed at addressing critical regional issues that impact the region, underscoring the essential role of parliaments in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity.

In his closing remarks, Saysomphone highlighted the significance of the resolutions adopted during the assembly, describing them as foundational documents that would guide efforts to strengthen the ASEAN community and improve citizens’ lives. He called on all members of ASEAN parliaments and development partners to actively integrate the assembly’s outcomes into their legislative practices, ensuring that discussions translate into actionable results.

Saysomphone also expressed gratitude to all involved—member parliaments, the AIPA Secretariat, and both local and international stakeholders—whose support was crucial in achieving the assembly’s objectives, according to the NA president.

On 20 October, the AIPA Social Committee convened, led by Bounta Thepphavong, Chairman of the Culture-Social Committee of the National Assembly of Laos. This gathering focused on social issues, with parliament members from various ASEAN countries reviewing five draft resolutions.

These included initiatives aimed at combating drug challenges, promoting a plastic-free environment through joint action under the World Convention on Plastics, advocating for innovation in healthcare, and enhancing rights and employment opportunities across the region.