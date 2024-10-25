Laos to Host International Textile Experts in November

Laos will host the Eighth International Association for the Study of Silk Road Textiles symposium and the Ninth ASEAN Traditional Textile Symposium from 3 to 6 November at the Landmark Riverside Hotel in Vientiane.

These events aim to promote traditional textile practices and celebrate the cultural heritage of Southeast Asia. Textiles are key to the region’s cultures, serving both functional and symbolic roles. The symposiums will highlight the traditional weaving, dyeing, and embroidery techniques of various communities.

The 8th International Association for the Study of Silk Road Textiles conference will focus on the theme “Textile Trails: The Legacy of Silk Roads in Southeast Asia,” while the 9th ASEAN Traditional Textile Symposium (ATTS 9) will carry the slogan “Weaving a Stronger ASEAN Community through Cultural Heritage and Textiles.” Both events are organized by the Traditional Textile Arts Society of Southeast Asia.

The inaugural ATTS took place in Jakarta in 2005 and has since been hosted by various Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Linda McIntosh, the Program Coordinator for this year’s event, noted that the symposium will bring together scholars, museum professionals, and textile enthusiasts from around the world.

“This symposium is an invaluable opportunity to share knowledge and foster collaboration among those who care about preserving traditional textile arts,” she said.

The symposium will feature speakers from diverse backgrounds, including a retired curator from the Victoria & Albert Museum, a French expert in natural dyes, and researchers from several countries, including the Netherlands, Malaysia, and the United States.

As the event approaches, participants look forward to valuable discussions and the celebration of traditional textile arts in Vientiane.