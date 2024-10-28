Lao Judo Championship Unites Lao, Thai Teams in Vientiane

The 13th Lao Judo Championship drew a large audience in Vientiane last weekend, as athletes from Laos and Thailand participated in the competition at Vientiane’s Budo Center from 26-27 October. Lao athletes won a total of 84 medals, with 13 clubs fielding a combined 22 teams. This event marked a milestone for judo in Laos as the nation sets its sights on preparing athletes for the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

Overall, Lao athletes secured 84 medals, while Thai athletes earned 49. The top five teams were Savannakhet Team A, Ippon Judo Club Team A, Institute of Sport Team A, Blue Tree Phuket Team A, and the Army Team,

The Savannakhet team also received three awards: Best Coach of the Year, Total Medals, and Best Athlete Award for the youth category–13-14 years old.

“I am very proud to receive the award for winning the overall score prize because, in the past, Savannakhet judo clubs have never won this prize before,” said Savannakhet coach Sansuen Vanjaleun

The coach also shared his ambitions for the competition, stating that he had set a target for nine gold medals and aimed for first place, goals that were ultimately exceeded.

“I feel that everyone in the team is doing very well as athletes,” Sansuen said. “Their mental condition is strong, combined with training and preparation for a period of eight to nine months. Although most of the players in this team are new and young in terms of experience, they still strive to win and receive the award for fighting in Savannakhet province with pride.”

Meanwhile, in the team competition, Thailand’s Ippon Judo Club Team emerged as the champion, securing the gold medal. Another Thai team, the Royal Thai Police Team A, took home the silver, while the Institute of Sport Team and Royal Thai Police Team B both earned bronze medals.

The championship also featured a standard throwing forms competition, where athletes competed in two styles: male and female standard technique throwing forms. In the male standard throwing forms, the Lao Army team clinched the gold, with the Vientiane Judo Club taking silver and the Institute of Sport team winning bronze.

In the female standard throwing forms, the gold went to Institute of Sport Team A from Laos, while Vientiane Judo Club received silver. Bronze medals were awarded to Institute of Sport Team B and Srisawat Wittayakarn Nan School.

The results of the 13th Lao Judo Championship will assist in selecting the nation’s top athletes, who will represent Laos at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, hosted by Thailand.