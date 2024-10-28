Asia Youth International Model United Nations to Tackle Global Issues in Bangkok

The Asia Youth International Model United Nations (AYIMUN) is set to return for its 15th edition in Bangkok, Thailand, from 1 to 4 November, bringing together around 700 young participants from 30 countries under the theme “Empowering Youth Diplomacy for Global Harmony.”

This year, the gathering aims to inspire collaborative solutions to some of the world’s most urgent challenges and offers a unique opportunity for youth empowerment in global diplomacy.

At the event, delegates will engage in discussions through eight distinct councils. Each council will focus on a critical global issue, including child poverty, gender equality, water management, public health, and human trafficking. Through these discussions, participants will gain deeper insights into global challenges and develop constructive approaches to address them.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will lead discussions on alleviating child food poverty, while the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will focus on enhancing community media to amplify women’s voices toward achieving gender equality.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will address sustainable water management and conservation technologies, and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will discuss discrimination in sports.

In other councils, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will explore economic stability in conflict-affected areas, and the World Health Organization (WHO) will tackle the public health impacts of air pollution and industrial waste.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) will lead discussions on combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling, while the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will focus on sustainable agriculture in the context of climate change.

This year’s Secretary-General, Cornelia Evers from Germany, will oversee the event’s mission of empowering youth through diplomacy. The event will feature esteemed speakers such as Anna Hammargren, Sweden’s Ambassador to Thailand, and Thailand’s Minister of Justice, Thawee Sodsong, who will share insights into youth diplomacy’s role in achieving global harmony.

Founded by the International Global Network, AYIMUN has grown into a prominent platform for young people worldwide to engage in diplomacy and international relations. Through AYIMUN, participants are encouraged to deepen their understanding of global dynamics and strengthen their potential to contribute to a brighter, more harmonious future.