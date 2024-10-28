JustMarkets Awarded Best Forex Broker in Malaysia

JustMarkets Best Broker in Malaysia

The broker was recognized for its region-specific services designed to meet the needs of Malaysian clients. These services include a localized website, customer support, and trading platforms in Malay, as well as Islamic swap-free accounts. Additionally, JustMarkets supports the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) as a base account currency, along with deposit and withdrawal options in MYR.

“If you’re looking for balance and versatility in the market, JustMarkets could be your ideal choice. The broker offers popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, its own mobile app for trading, provides high leverage of up to 1:3000 and fast order execution for all clients,” noted FXEmpire’s experts.

In addition, JustMarkets offers a range of account types with low minimum deposits and competitive fees on popular share CFDs, forex pairs, and commodities. With over 12 years in the fintech industry, JustMarkets gained a reputation as one of the best global brokerage companies, recently awarded as Best Broker APAC 2024 and Most Reliable Broker 2024.

Hashtag: #JustMarkets #Best #Broker #Malaysia #FXEmpire

https://justmarkets.pro/ms

https://www.linkedin.com/company/justmarketsofficial/

https://x.com/JustMarkets_ml

https://www.facebook.com/justmarkets.malay

https://www.instagram.com/justmarkets.malaysia/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.

About FXEmpire

Established in 2011 by a team of financial market industry experts, FXEmpire is a leading global financial news portal. It delivers up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, and reviews and guides on forex and CFD brokers. Dedicated to empowering its readers, FXEmpire delivers well-researched and unique content that ensures comprehensive and reliable financial information is readily available to its audience.