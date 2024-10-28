Sofitel Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Art, Tradition in Luang Prabang

On 16 October, Sofitel Luang Prabang, a luxury hotel known for blending French colonial style with Lao heritage, celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Sofitel hotel chain with a special “Festival of Light” event held in its gardens.

The celebration began at 5:30 pm, drawing local and international guests, as well as hotel residents, to the lobby and surrounding areas.

The evening’s highlight was a display of artwork under the theme “The Light Within.” This installation featured a collaboration between the local Institution of Fine Arts and floral artist Sakul Intakul. Guests enjoyed wandering through the illuminated displays, each in a unique interpretation of light and creativity.

Sakul’s work brought together artistry and tradition, transforming the Sofitel grounds with large sculptures of lotuses, elephants, and leaves. These pieces stood prominently in the central courtyard, creating a connection between the hotel’s lobby and outdoor rooms.

One of the most unique aspects of these installations was the intricate bamboo structures supporting the visible artworks. Hidden behind each display, the bamboo frames held candles in place, filling the lanterns with a soft, natural glow as electric bulbs were not permitted. This feature added a special touch to the ambiance, allowing the installations to radiate light in harmony with Lao tradition.

“Inspired by this intricate bamboo network I saw last year, I have created this art installation titled ‘Light Within’ to signify the spiritual lights that shine from within each and every one of us,” said Sakul Intakul about his creation.

The artwork took inspiration from Wat Xieng Thong’s mosaics, which are known for their spiritual and artistic significance in Lao culture. Through these installations, “The Light Within” aimed to capture the essence of illumination and tradition.

Adding to the cultural richness of the evening, traditional Lao dancers performed the “Fon” dance, while local musicians provided live music, creating an immersive experience for guests.

Sofitel Luang Prabang itself is a historic gem in Luang Prabang’s old town, along the Mekong River. Originally built as a French governor’s residence over a century ago, it was transformed into a Sofitel hotel in 2010 and restored in 2015 to celebrate Luang Prabang’s 20th anniversary as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sofitel, which first opened in Strasbourg, France, in 1964, has grown to embody the French “art de vivre” around the world. With over 120 global celebrations planned throughout the year, Sofitel’s diamond jubilee underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing French luxury and style to destinations worldwide.