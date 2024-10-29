India Faces Rising Digital Scams Linked to Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia

India has reported significant financial losses from “digital arrest” scams in the first four months of this year, with many of these scams being operated by cybercriminal networks based in Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

According to a May report, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) indicated that Indian citizens lost approximately INR 1.2 billion (USD 14.4 million) to digital arrest scams alone. Other types of scams have also caused significant losses,Including trade scams, investment and romance scams.

The I4C’s findings reveal that from January to April, 46 percent of reported frauds, amounting to approximately INR 17.76 billion (USD 210 million) in total losses, originated from cybercriminals operating out of Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. This trend has prompted regional discussions on enhancing cybercrime prevention efforts across these borders.

In a recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast on 27 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing cybercrime threat and urged the public to remain vigilant. He shared an audio clip of a scam call in which a fraudster impersonated a police officer to demand a victim’s Aadhaar number.

“This audio is a serious warning, not entertainment,” PM Modi said, emphasizing the manipulative tactics used by scammers.

To address the rising threat of cyber fraud, the Indian government launched a national cyber crime helpline at 1930, allowing citizens to report financial fraud incidents.