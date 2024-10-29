Lao, Vietnamese Leaders Advance Plans for Rail, Road Connections

In a push for regional connectivity and economic cooperation, Laos and Vietnam are accelerating infrastructure initiatives, focusing on the Vientiane-Vung Ang railway project. This plan aims to connect the two countries by rail, strengthening trade routes and mutual economic ties.

On 23 October, during a meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to expedite the Thakhaek-Vung Ang seaport rail link. The leaders also committed to the Vientiane-Hanoi expressway and aligning financial and energy policies.

Their discussions emphasized strengthening Laos-Vietnam cooperation within regional frameworks.

The Vientiane-Vung Ang railway project, part of a 2021–2030 development plan extending to 2050, is a joint venture between Vietnam’s Deo Ca Group JSC and Laos’ Petroleum Trading Lao (PTL), designed as a public-private partnership and expected to launch in early 2027.

Spanning 554.7 kilometers and costing approximately USD 6.3 billion, the railway will connect Laos to regional maritime trade and open access to markets in China, South Korea, and Japan.