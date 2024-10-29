Loqate partners with GrabMaps to enhance location data capabilities in Southeast Asia

The partnership accelerates Loqate’s expansion in Southeast Asia and enables businesses to improve data accuracy, ensure delivery success and provide exceptional customer experience with GrabMaps’ extensive location data



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2024 – Loqate, a GBG solution, the leader in global address verification, today announced a strategic partnership with GrabMaps. This collaboration will see Loqate integrating GrabMaps’ extensive and high-quality location data for Malaysia into its platform, with plans to extend this partnership to Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The enriched data will enable Loqate to offer more accurate and localised address verification services for businesses operating in these Southeast Asian (SEA) countries, and help them to overcome complex addressing systems challenges and improve service delivery across the region.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Loqate’s expansion efforts within SEA. With eCommerce experiencing strong double-digit growth in markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, accurate location data is more important than ever so brands can reach their customers effectively. This partnership not only enhances Loqate’s capabilities in SEA, but also solidifies the company’s position as the first and only credible option for businesses needing accurate and trusted location data in the region.

David Green, Managing Director at Loqate, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with GrabMaps, a true leader in location data innovation, as we expand our presence in Southeast Asia. With this integration of rich local data into our platform, we are confident that we will continue to be a trusted partner that provides local and international businesses with accurate, high-quality location data and intelligence, particularly in regions where addressing is often challenging.”

Hazel Chen, Regional Head of Group Business Development & Partnerships at Grab, said: “We are excited to partner with Loqate and share our capabilities with them to support their mission to provide accurate location data to businesses, starting with Malaysia. GrabMaps offers a fresh, highly granular and extensive view of the region, like no other. Our ever-expanding and highly precise location data will help Loqate’s customers to minimise inefficiencies, drive cost savings and offer better customer experiences.”

Loqate’s end-to-end solution allows for intuitive address suggestions, verifications, and data integrity and accuracy, that reduces address entry times by 80 per cent and errors by 20 per cent. To date, Loqate has notably built strong customer profiles with over 14,000 brands such as Shein, Temu, eBay, IBM, and ASOS, who depend on accurate location data to streamline their operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

GrabMaps’ regional mapping data includes over 65 million addresses and points of interests (POIs) spanning Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand. It is built on the principles of community-based mapping, making the service highly cost-effective while offering high-quality mapping data. It leverages Grab’s extensive network of consumers, merchants, and driver and delivery partners, extracting and refreshing mapping data on a daily basis from millions of orders and rides, with real-time feedback from partners on road closures, business address changes and more. GrabMaps powers over 800 billion API calls per month across a variety of services encompassing places search, dispatch, ETA calculations, routing, navigation and more. It has helped add more than 800,000 kilometers of missing roads to OpenStreetMap.

About Loqate:

Loqate, a GBG solution, is a global location intelligence specialist, helping over 14,000 businesses of all sizes verify, validate, and geocode customer addresses. Loqate is trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide to deliver accurate location data for improved customer experiences and operational efficiency. For more information about Loqate and their range of data solutions, visit Loqate’s website.

About Grab:

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial sustainability and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.