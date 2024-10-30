Australia Delivers Additional Humanitarian Relief Supplies for Emergency Response in Laos

An additional 28 tons of humanitarian relief supplies was delivered via a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft on 29 October. Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador to Laos, handed over the additional supplies to Leepao Yang, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, during the official ceremony held at Wattay International Airport.

This marks the second delivery of pre-positioned humanitarian relief supplies to Laos in 2024, with the continued support from the Australian Government. The delivery is part of Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE24), an initiative led by the Australian Defense Force to strengthen defense cooperation with countries across the region, including Laos.

Ambassador Jones emphasized the importance of preparedness efforts by stating that “Australia is proud to continue our strong partnership with the Lao Government in disaster preparedness and emergency response. Pre-positioning humanitarian supplies is critical to ensuring swift support to families in need when disaster strikes. Our collaboration through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Endeavour highlights the importance of readiness and resilience across the region.”

The supplies, valued at AUD 224,000 (USD 146,267), include essential relief items such as 468 hygiene kits, 2,016 kitchen kits, 3,400 blankets, 3,200 mosquito nets, and 2,250 sleeping mats, and are expected to benefit more than 3,000 families affected by natural disasters or emergencies.

Leepao Yang expressed his gratitude for Australia’s ongoing support.

“The timely support from Australia through the delivery of pre-positioned humanitarian supplies is essential for enhancing Laos’ capacity to respond quickly to disasters and emergencies. These supplies will play a vital role in protecting and supporting Lao families during times of crisis, and we deeply appreciate Australia’s ongoing partnership in this important work,” Yang said.

Australia remains committed to supporting the Lao Government’s efforts in disaster preparedness to ensure a rapid and effective response when emergencies occur. In 2024, Australia delivered humanitarian relief supplies to Laos with a total value of AUD 319,000 (USD 210,259).