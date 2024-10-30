29 C
Australia Delivers Additional Humanitarian Relief Supplies for Emergency Response in Laos

By Laotian Times
An additional 28 tons of humanitarian relief supplies was delivered via a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft on 29 October. (Photo: Australian Embassy in Laos)

An additional 28 tons of humanitarian relief supplies was delivered via a Royal Australian  Air Force aircraft on 29 October. Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador to Laos, handed over the additional supplies to Leepao Yang, Vice Minister of Labor  and Social Welfare, during the official ceremony held at Wattay International Airport.  

This marks the second delivery of pre-positioned humanitarian relief supplies to Laos in  2024, with the continued support from the Australian Government. The delivery is part of  Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE24), an initiative led by the Australian Defense Force to  strengthen defense cooperation with countries across the region, including Laos.  

Ambassador Jones emphasized the importance of preparedness  efforts by stating that “Australia is proud to continue our strong partnership with the Lao  Government in disaster preparedness and emergency response. Pre-positioning  humanitarian supplies is critical to ensuring swift support to families in need when disaster  strikes. Our collaboration through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Endeavour highlights the  importance of readiness and resilience across the region.” 

The supplies, valued at AUD 224,000 (USD 146,267), include essential relief items such as  468 hygiene kits, 2,016 kitchen kits, 3,400 blankets, 3,200 mosquito nets, and 2,250 sleeping  mats, and are expected to benefit more than 3,000 families affected by natural disasters or  emergencies. 

Leepao Yang expressed his gratitude for Australia’s ongoing support. 

“The timely support from Australia through the delivery of pre-positioned humanitarian supplies is essential for enhancing Laos’ capacity to respond  quickly to disasters and emergencies. These supplies will play a vital role in protecting and  supporting Lao families during times of crisis, and we deeply appreciate Australia’s ongoing  partnership in this important work,” Yang said. 

Australia remains committed to supporting the Lao Government’s efforts in disaster  preparedness to ensure a rapid and effective response when emergencies occur. In 2024,  Australia delivered humanitarian relief supplies to Laos with a total value of AUD 319,000 (USD 210,259).

