Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia Joined Force in Disaster Response Training

In the wake of the destruction caused by Typhoons Yagi and Prapiroon in Southeast Asia, armies from Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia joined forces for joint disaster response training. The practice aims to develop rescue techniques and cross-border collaboration essential for managing natural disasters affecting multiple countries.

According to Lao state media, the training, conducted on 28 October, centered around simulated disaster response scenarios, providing military forces with essential skills for handling water and land-based rescues in emergencies.

The exercise also featured demonstrations in first aid and triage, focusing on the efficient categorization of victims by injury severity—severe, moderate, or minor—prior to transporting them to suitable medical facilities.

Overseeing the training was Somphone Mittaphone, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, who highlighted the need for smooth coordination among the armed forces of all three nations. He urged participants to address tasks within the disaster relief framework, ensuring that every detail is managed effectively to meet operational timelines.

This collaborative effort is also part of the preparations for a similar joint operation exercise set to take place in Cambodia in November. The upcoming training will feature live field demonstrations, advanced rescue training, and collaborative simulations designed to further enhance cross-border cooperation and readiness for natural disaster responses.

Through these comprehensive training exercises, the three nations aim to strengthen regional resilience and improve the efficiency of their disaster response.

Between July and September, Laos endured heavy rainfall, storms, and two typhoons—Prapiroon and Yagi—that impacted 15 provinces and over 1,100 villages. According to Vice Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Baikham Khattiya, these storms resulted in five fatalities and left one person missing. The disaster displaced over 180 families, destroyed 169 homes, and damaged approximately 13,000 hectares of farmland, affecting local livestock populations.

Typhoon Yagi, which struck northern Laos in August and again in September, caused severe flooding in Luang Namtha, Bokeo, and Vientiane Capital, temporarily closing Luang Namtha’s airport and flooding a hospital. Local authorities provided assistance to affected villages, including Phonxay and Na Hom, where many homes and fields sustained significant damage.