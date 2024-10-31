426 Major Projects Accelerating in Ordos

The site of the 2.6 million tons of coal-to-olefins and supporting 400,000 tons of implanted green hydrogen coupling to olefins demonstration project in Baofeng

ORDOS, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2024 – On October 28, nearly 20,000 builders fought on the front line at the site of the 2.6 million tons of coal-to-olefins and supporting 400,000 tons of implanted green hydrogen coupling to olefins demonstration project in Baofeng, Inner Mongolia in Uxin Banner. In the past two days, the project has entered the final stage of equipment installation.

Since the construction of the 2.6 million tons of coal-to-olefins and supporting 400,000 tons of implanted green hydrogen coupling to olefins demonstration project in Baofeng, Inner Mongolia has completed a cumulative investment of 24.783 billion yuan, and the first series is planned to be put into trial production in November. As the world’s largest single-plant olefin production project, the first phase of the investment is 47.8 billion yuan, with an annual output of 7.42 million tons of methanol, 3 million tons of polyolefins, 1.5 million tons of polyethylene and 1.5 million tons of polypropylene. The production of green hydrogen through “wind and solar integration” power generation and the production of methanol and olefins can not only effectively alleviate the gap in the domestic market, but also promote the recycling and low-carbon transformation of coal resources, providing a demonstration and guidance for the high-end development of the coal industry in Inner Mongolia and even the whole country. After the completion of the project, the annual operating income will exceed 60 billion yuan and the industrial added value will be 40 billion yuan, injecting new momentum into the prosperity of the local economy, promoting industrial transformation and upgrading, and ensuring national energy security.

In the microgrid laboratory of the Ordos New Energy Research Institute, the research team is conducting relevant tests of the power grid simulator, improving the stability and energy distribution efficiency of the power grid system through real-time monitoring data and optimizing the model, and providing technical support for the application of clean energy in Ordos.

Ordos New Energy Research Institute promotes energy technology innovation and application with the model of “government support, academician leadership, and school-enterprise cooperation”. In March this year, the construction of the Ordos New Energy Laboratory was started, and the first phase of the project was put into operation at the end of July, and the second phase of the construction is also progressing steadily.

In recent years, Ordos City has adhered to the principle of “ecological priority and green development,” regarding major project construction and investment as the core driving force for stabilizing economic growth, and steadily advancing the high-quality development of all undertakings in economy and society. In 2024, the city planned to implement 426 major projects with government investments over 50 million yuan and enterprise investments over 100 million yuan, all of which have resumed operations. By mid-October, investments amounting to 154.79 billion yuan have been completed.

Hashtag: #OrdosMediaConvergenceCenter

