Chubb Life Hong Kong’s Silver Life Insurance Plan for Seniors triumphs at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024

Mr. Wenyu Ji, Chief Customer Proposition Officer and Product Strategy, North Asia, Chubb Life Hong Kong, received the ‘Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance’ at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2024 –Chubb Life Hong Kong has been recognised as one of the top three winners of the “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024. This award recognises the company’s groundbreaking Silver Life Insurance Plan, designed for seniors in the Hong Kong and Greater Bay Areas.

As the aging population in Hong Kong grows, seniors’ concerns about life protection and rising medical costs are paramount. Designed to address these challenges, Chubb Life Hong Kong’s Silver Life Insurance Plan provides essential and accessible life protection, empowering seniors, a backup plan that can give our clients the peace of mind they deserve and protect their loved ones.

The Silver Life Insurance Plan offers customers flexibility to customize their coverage according to their lifestyle and goals. Providing cover up for customers up to 100 years of age, the product helps address the needs of the growing senior demographic and acknowledges challenges including health concerns and the rising costs of living. With a hassle-free application process and no medical examination required, customers are able to obtain coverage with an affordable ten-year premium while benefiting from a guaranteed cash value.

The Chubb Life Hong Kong team was proud to be recognised as the top three finalist of the “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia said, “This award recognises our unwavering commitment to understanding customers’ needs and creating innovative solutions. Aging is an inevitable reality for us all, and we believe that the Silver Life Insurance Plan offers secure and affordable lifelong protection for those in the ‘silver age’ and their loved ones. The plan not only protects your loved ones but also helps to enrich customers’ quality of retirement living.”

