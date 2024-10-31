Flooding Severely Damages Irrigation Systems Across Laos

Recent flooding from July to September has heavily impacted Laos’ irrigation infrastructure, damaging 300 projects across 12 provinces and affecting nearly 15,000 hectares of agricultural land.

According to state media, Thonglei Senganong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, reported that total losses are estimated at LAK 592 billion (USD 27 million).

Among the affected areas, around 15,000 hectares of agricultural land sustained some impact, with nearly 8,000 hectares classified as severely damaged, causing substantial setbacks for farmers and communities dependent on the irrigation network.

Among the 12 affected provinces, Vientiane Capital, Houaphanh, and Luang Namtha experienced the most severe damage, accounting for 34 irrigation projects and losses totaling LAK 118 billion (USD 5.3 million). Other provinces sustained more moderate impacts, yet damage across districts remains significant.

Senganong highlighted the urgency of restoring all damaged irrigation systems, particularly those essential for the upcoming dry season’s crops, so that farmers can produce within the seasonal timeline.