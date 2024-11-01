EdgeProp announces winners of EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2024; City Developments, GuocoLand, SingHaiyi Group and UOL Group are Top Developers

City Developments, GuocoLand, SingHaiyi Group and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 9 awards each

Lentor Mansion, Tembusu Grand and TMW Maxwell clinched 4 Excellence awards in their respective categories

Space Efficiency was the key theme this year

Commercial and Industrial developments given their inaugural recognition at the Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 November 2024 – EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 30, held at Shangri-La Singapore this year.

Award recipients of the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2024

The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s real estate industry.

“Since we started, we’ve given out 64 Top Development awards—34 in the central region and 30 in the non-central region. In terms of the annual price growth or CAGR for these developments – the central region winners achieved an average annual price growth (CAGR) of 2.62%, while those in the non-central region achieved 4.19%. By comparison, over the same period, the average resale prices of non-landed private residential properties across Singapore saw growth of just 0.71% for the central region and 4.15% for the non-central region,” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

“Eight years ago, we saw a need for a credible benchmark to recognise excellence and inspire progress in real estate. And that’s why we created the EdgeProp Excellence Awards. The bedrock of these awards is our judging process — rigorous, quantifiable, and deeply debated, with every choice backed by a review from KPMG,” Tong adds.

The gala night was EdgeProp’s largest-scale event to date and saw 245 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Automotive Partner Zeekr, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partner Cosentino.

“And the deeper message here is this: you’ve done phenomenal work. You’re transforming barren lands into vibrant communities, turning ideas into living spaces, and dreams into homes where people live in, work in, and play within,” says Tong.

The esteemed judges of EPEA 2024 were Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Ng Sze Oun, Director of Compound Collaborative Pte Ltd; Sandy Tan, Founder of Chalked Private Limited; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.

“Each development is a product of the dedication and determination of so many people: the developers who envision the project, the project teams who strategise, the marketing teams who bring it to the public, and the architects who design with both beauty and functionality in mind, the consultants who ensure every step is aligned, and the many agencies who contribute their expertise,” Tong says. “It is through this collective teamwork, hard work, shared blood, sweat, and tears that these concepts become tangible places — places people are proud to call home, places that contribute to a thriving community, and places that leave a lasting impact,” adds Tong.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer City Developments Limited GuocoLand SingHaiyi Group UOL Group Limited Top Sustainable Developer

by CPG Corporation UOL Group Limited Top Luxury Development Watten House Top Mega Development Avenue South Residence (Completed category)

Grand Dunman (Uncompleted category) Top Boutique Development Myra (Completed category)

The Hillshore (Uncompleted category) Top Landed Development Clover Villas Top Executive Condominium Lumina Grand People’s Choice Meyer Mansion (Residential Completed category)

Lentor Mansion (Residential Uncompleted category)

Coliwoo Orchard (Co-living)

Village Hotel Sentosa (Hotel)

Guoco Midtown (Commercial) Completed Category

(TOP obtained between Jan ’22 – May ’24) Uncompleted Category

(Building Under Construction)

(1st caveat between Jan ‘23 – May ‘24) Residential Mixed-use Residential Top Development Avenue South Residence Parc Komo Lentor Mansion Meyer Mansion Grand Dunman Amber Park Pinetree Hill Residential (Central) Residential (Non-central) Mixed-use Residential (Central) Residential (Non-central) Mixed-use Design Excellence Meyer Mansion Riverfront Residences Parc Komo Tembusu Grand Lentor Mansion TMW Maxwell Landscape Excellence Meyer Mansion Clavon Parc Komo Pinetree Hill Lentor Mansion TMW Maxwell Sustainability Excellence Kopar at Newton Clavon Sengkang Grand Residences Pinetree Hill Lentoria The Reserve Residences Innovation Excellence Avenue South Residence The Gazania Parc Komo Tembusu Grand Lumina Grand The Reserve Residences Marketing Excellence – – – Tembusu Grand Lentor Mansion TMW Maxwell Showflat Excellence – – – Tembusu Grand Lentor Mansion TMW Maxwell Co-living Excellence Campus by The Assembly Place Best Luxury Hotel The Singapore EDITION Best Upscale Hotel Pullman Singapore Hill Street Best Boutique Hotel 21 Carpenter Top Selling Project in CCR Watten House Top Selling Project in RCR Grand Dunman Top Selling Project in OCR Lentor Hills Residences Top Selling Landed Project Pollen Collection

