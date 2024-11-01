Laos’ Inflation Rate Drops to 20.7 Percent in October

Laos’s inflation rate dropped slightly in October to 20.7 percent, down from 21.7 percent in September, according to official reports.

According to data from the National Statistics Bureau, the Consumer Price Index also surged, rising from 245,8 in September to 249,6 in October, highlighting the escalating cost of living in the country.

In October, healthcare and medicine costs decreased by 30.8 percent but still remain among the highest categories. Accommodation, water, electricity, and cooking gas costs rose by 29.8 percent, while prices in the restaurant and hotel category increased by 27.5 percent. Household appliances went up by 27.3 percent, education costs by 26.3 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages—which are the most consumed items by Lao people—increased by 22.1 percent.

According to the report, some of the main reasons behind this month’s decrease of inflation rate were lower exchange rate pressure, together with changes in world oil prices and the domestic market struggling to adjust.