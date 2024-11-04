Galaxy Macau Garners Prestigious Accolades

Celebrates Excellence in Luxury, Service, and World-Class Hospitality



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 – This golden autumn season marks another triumphant chapter for Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”), as its exceptional dining, hotel, and spa offerings have earned a series of prestigious awards. These honors reflect the discerning preferences of global travelers, further solidifying Galaxy Macau’s position as the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the world”, while reinforcing Macau’s stature as the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”.

Renowned Starred Restaurants

At the recent “Trip.Gourmet Global Rebrand Launch and Trip.Best Gourmet Awards Ceremony” in Macau, two of Galaxy Macau’s iconic restaurants were celebrated for their culinary excellence. The Sichuan-Hunan restaurant Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, which has earned two Michelin stars for eight consecutive years, and Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, which has proudly retained its Michelin one-star rating for nine consecutive years, were both honored with the prestigious “Platinum Restaurant” title in the 2024 Global Selection of Restaurants for Greater China. Voted on by users of Trip.com worldwide, this award is a highly respected dining guide that underscores these restaurants’ unwavering commitment to gastronomic excellence.

Top-tier Luxury Hotels

Raffles at Galaxy Macau has been recognized on DestinAsian’s Luxe List 2024, distinguishing it as one of only three luxury hotels in Greater China to receive this accolade. DestinAsian, a leading travel and lifestyle magazine in the Asia-Pacific region, highlights the most innovative, stylish, and luxurious new or recently refurbished accommodations through its Luxe List.

This year also saw the return of Condé Nast Traveler’s esteemed “Readers’ Choice” awards, where travelers were invited to vote for their favorite hotels and airlines based on personal experiences. Among the 19,392 valid responses, JW Marriott Hotel Macau and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau both emerged as “Best Hotels”, lauded for their impeccable quality and personalized service. Since 1988, Condé Nast Traveler’s “Readers’ Choice” has been regarded as the industry’s “gold standard”, representing an authentic seal of excellence.

Excellence in Spa Experiences

Galaxy Macau is home to the most luxurious and extensive spa facilities in Macau, offering guests transformative sensory experiences. Banyan Tree Spa Macau, which has consistently earned five-star ratings from the Forbes Travel Guide, was once again named “Macau’s Best Resort Spa” at the World Spa Awards for the seventh consecutive year, a testament to its unparalleled prestige within the global spa industry. The World Spa Awards aim to inspire excellence by connecting spa enthusiasts with the world’s top spa and wellness destinations.

At the SpaChina 2024 China Wellness & Spa Awards, Banyan Tree Spa Macau garnered accolades for the third consecutive year, winning “Urban Wellness Oasis of the Year” for its unique treatments that refresh both body and soul. The Ritz-Carlton Spa Macau, celebrating a decade of recognition from SpaChina, was awarded “Eco-friendly Green Treatment of the Year” for its innovative “Nespresso Ultimate Spa Journey”, which combines indulgent luxury with a commitment to sustainability.

A Tradition of Excellence

Galaxy Macau takes immense pride in its exceptional performance across dining, hospitality, and spa services. These accolades not only affirm the team’s unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable guest experiences but also reflect travelers’ recognition of the resort’s world-class service. Upholding its guiding philosophy of “World Class Asian Heart”, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming travelers from around the globe to experience its luxurious charm and unparalleled service.

