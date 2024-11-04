Hong Kong Life’s Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan A Multi-Currency Wealth Solution to Flourish Perpetual Legacy

Up to 18% First Year Premium Discount Complimentary Health Services including Health Check-up, Chinese Medicine Services or Vaccination Services



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 – As global life expectancy prolongs and the costs of living continue to rise, it is not easy to properly plan for the future of oneself and his beloved ones. Hong Kong Life understands the needs of customers and announces the launch of Wealth Accelerator Series, to facilitate a comprehensive and sustainable wealth succession solution for customers. This year, Hong Kong Life has further optimized their products by launching the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan, and the Wealth Accelerator Series has also received various awards from local media.

The currency conversion function of Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan allows the change of policy currency to HKD, USD, RMB, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, SGD or NZD1, providing customers with greater financial flexibility for their personalized needs, such as children’s study overseas, foreign property investment and risk management on wealth, while also helping customers seize global market opportunities and enhance their wealth appreciation potentials.

All-round Artist Derek Wong Provides Voice Navigation for the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan Promotional Video

Hong Kong Life has produced a promotional video for the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan, making it easy for the public to understand the main features of the product. They have invited all-round artist Derek Wong to provide voice navigation for the video, leaving a deeper impression of the product on the public. Please visit https://youtu.be/XQtnuEDZ5_U to enjoy this promotional video.

Wealth Accelerator Series is Recognized in the Industry

Received Awards from “Hong Kong Economic Journal” and “CAPITAL Magazine”

Hong Kong Life recently received the “Award of Excellence in Wealth Inheritance Product & Services” at the Hong Kong Economic Journal Financial Services Awards of Excellence 2024 organized by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, and the”Outstanding Wealth Inheritance Award” at the CAPITAL Merits of Achievement in Banking and Finance 2024 organized by CAPITAL Magazine, for their Wealth Accelerator Series.

To encourage customers to plan for the future earlier, from now until 31 December 2024, successful application for the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan can enjoy up to 18% first year premium discount, and also have the chance to enjoy a complimentary health service, including health check-up, Chinese medicine service or vaccination service.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said: “Hong Kong Life is always committed to developing products that cater different needs of customers, and constantly thinking beyond the traditional framework, to facilitate forward-thinking customers to look abroad without limiting their life goals, and to grasp different opportunities in the global environment. Hong Kong Life has specially launched the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan, which is a long-term savings product that integrates flexible wealth management and forward-looking wealth succession elements, with the features such as Change of Policy Currency Option, Policy Split Option, Wealth Succession Bonus, Flexible Change of Life Insured, Contingent Policyowner and Contingent Life Insured arrangement etc., providing customers with higher potential returns and flexible wealth management options to meet different needs on their wealth planning.”

Details of Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan:

https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/products/personal-insurance/savings-plan/wealth-accelerator-multi-currency-plan/index.html

Remarks:

Availability of the Change of Policy Currency Option is subject to the decisions made by Hong Kong Life at the time of application.

Subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For inquiries, please call the Hong Kong Life customer service hotline at 2290 2882 or visit the Hong Kong Life website at http://www.hklife.com.hk.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (“Hong Kong Life”) was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.