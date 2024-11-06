Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024 China Chapter Shines Light on ESG Champions Setting the Standard for Sustainability in Asia

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2024– The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 China Chapter recognized companies leading the way in sustainable business practices. These companies have set new standards for corporate responsibility in Asia and are making a positive impact on the region’s future.

The AREA is a prestigious awards program organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia to recognize companies that excel in ESG and sustainability. AREA has been highlighting thousands of ESG programs for over a decade, honoring organizations that are leaders in sustainability while encouraging more companies to adopt sustainable practices. This year’s winners have positively impacted the lives of millions of individuals with their beneficial ESG initiatives.

Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, said in his welcome speech that climate change and social inequality are interconnected issues requiring a comprehensive approach to sustainability. He emphasized that the adoption of ESG principles encourages companies to think outside of the box and promote innovation, reduce risks, attract talented employees, and gain customer loyalty. This holistic approach is aligned with global sustainability goals and positions businesses as leaders in long-term transformative change across the globe.

Since its inception in 2011, the AREA has been commending businesses from diverse sectors for their exceptional contributions under the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. In this year’s China Chapter, a rigorous evaluation process was undertaken to assess over 100 submissions from various companies. The judging criteria, which emphasized relevance, efficacy, and sustainability, ensured that only the most exemplary initiatives were recognized.

The Green Leadership Category honors organizations that strive to minimize and mitigate its environmental impact. To achieve this, they have proactively implemented initiatives such as energy efficiency, eco-friendly product design, waste reduction, recycling, and water conservation. Among the esteemed recipients of this category are China Conch Venture Holdings Limited and Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd.

Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. has adhered to the concept of green environmental protection for many years and has integrated it into the company’s operations, manufacturing and product design. Through green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, Henglin has achieved common development and interest balance with its stakeholders. The company has also developed several systems to ensure that procurement is standardized and efficient, strengthening responsible, clean, and green procurement concepts, while enhancing supply chain stability and compliance. Additionally, in 2023, Henglin won the “National Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise” and “National Green Factory” qualifications.

Other distinguished award recipients include Wynn Macau Limited under the Investment in People Category; E. Sun Bank (China) Company, Ltd. under the Corporate Governance Category; CNGR Advanced Material Co., Ltd. under the Circular Economy Leadership Category; Shangri-La Asia Limited under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Category and China Construction Bank Corporation under the Social Empowerment Category.

The co-organizer for the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 China Chapter is Enterprise Accelerator Co., Ltd. Supporting partners are the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China and the Strategic Public Relations Group. Dailywire.asia is the official media partner and Osin Au Pty Ltd is the official beverage sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2024 CHINA CHAPTER

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK DOING GOOD TO THE SOCIETY ZHENSHI HOLDING GROUP ZHENSHI: NEW INDUSTRIAL EMPOWERMENT PATH FOR PROSPERITY

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM WYNN MACAU, LIMITED WYNN MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED CHINA CONCH VENTURE’S ENERGY GENERATION THROUGH WASTE RECYCLING CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED CHINA HONGQIAO “GREEN TRANSITIONING” CAPACITY RELOCATION PROJECT CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LTD. THE GREEN AND LOW-CARBON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ROAD OF CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LTD. DKSH (SHANGHAI) LTD. DKSH SUSTAINABILITY HENGLIN HOME FURNISHINGS CO., LTD. HENGLIN GREEN FACTORY AND GREEN SUPPLY CHAIN SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING GREEN FACTORY TSINGSHAN INDUSTRY BUILDING FULL-LIFE-CYCLE CLIMATE FRIENDLY AND ECO-FRIENDLY INDUSTRIAL PARKS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM AUTOHOME INC. AUTOHOME SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE E.SUN BANK (CHINA) COMPANY, LTD. THOROUGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & EASY-TO-BE-UNDERSTOOD AND DETAILED DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED CHINA CONCH VENTURE CIRCULAR SUPPLY CHAIN CNGR ADVANCED MATERIAL CO., LTD. COMMITTED TO LOW-CARBON RECYCLING, CONTRIBUTING TO THE REALIZATION OF A BETTER LIFE FOR MANKIND

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM MINMETALS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2023 PING AN BANK CO., LTD. PING AN BANK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT IN 2023 SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023



Hashtag: #AREA #AsiaResponsibleEnterpriseAwards #ESG #Business #CSR

https://www.enterpriseasia.org/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/569303

https://www.facebook.com/enterpriseasiaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/enterpriseasia/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for future generations. Please visit: https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.