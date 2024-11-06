ZJLD Wins Two Honors at the HKMA’s 2024 Best Annual Reports Awards

Mr. Paul Ng (in the middle), the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group and Mr. Patrick Wu (first from right), Chairman of the panel of adjudicators.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2024 – The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,(“ZJLD” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded theat the 2024 Best Annual Reports Awards (the “Awards”) organized by the Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA). This is the first time ZJLD Group has participated in the HKMA Annual Reports awards, and these outstanding achievements fully demonstrate the Group’s exceptional strengths in disclosure transparency and corporate governance.

The Hong Kong Management Association is one of the most authoritative management professional organizations in Hong Kong. It has been hosting the “Best Annual Reports Awards” competition annually since 1973, intending to recognize listed companies and non-profit organizations that have produced exemplary annual reports regarding comprehensive content, readability, and attractive design. The evaluation criteria include compliance with the international accounting standards and the governing rules issued by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited as well as the Hong Kong companies ordinance, ESG disclosure, overall design, readability and conciseness, performance summary and insights, management discussion and analysis (MD&A), development prospects, sustainability, and timeliness of the annual report. The purpose of the Awards is to encourage the publication of timely, accurate, informative and well-presented annual reports for shareholders, stakeholders, employees and others interested in the Company and to recognize and honor the organizations for their exemplary achievement in producing such reports.

ZJLD Group’s annual report stood out for its comprehensive content, detailed disclosure, and excellent demonstration of business operations, capital operations, and corporate governance. The report also effectively conveyed the Group’s commitment to information disclosure and sincere communication with its stakeholders. The clean and concise design, coupled with the extensive use of charts and multimedia elements, made the report highly readable and enabled investors to easily understand the Company’s business, development strategies, and prospects, earning high praise from the judging panel.

Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group, stated, “We are honored to have achieved such remarkable results in our first participation in the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards. This not only affirms the Group’s unwavering efforts in corporate governance and information disclosure but also highlights our firm commitment to protecting shareholders’ interests and enhancing the Company’s transparency. We want to thank all our colleagues and partners for their dedicated efforts and contributions. Building on this award, we will continue to uphold our excellence in corporate governance, further optimize the content and presentation of our annual report, and continuously enhance the Group’s transparency and disclosure to solidify our industry-leading position and create great value for our shareholders.”

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China’s primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau as one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also well received as one of the “Three Most Representative Baijiu Brands in Guizhou”.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national brands, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.