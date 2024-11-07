Laos-China Railway Hits 3 Million Passengers in First 10 Months of 2024

Over the first ten months of 2024, the Laos-China Railway transported a total of 3 million passengers, marking a 44.4 percent increase in passenger volume, according to a report by Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCR) on 5 November.

This figure, which averages around 10,000 passengers daily, includes 2.89 million domestic travelers and 107,000 cross-border passengers.

Among these, 1,136 government officials and rescue volunteers traveled free of charge during emergency flood relief efforts, while 368 guests received free passage during the ASEAN Summit.

To accommodate the increase in passengers, the railway made several improvements, including adding extra trains and extending service hours, especially in support of Laos’s ASEAN chairmanship and the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign.

Looking ahead, LCRC plans to introduce a fifth Electric Multiple Unit train in 2025 to further boost tourism and enhance convenience for visitors, supporting Laos’s expanding travel infrastructure.

The Laos-China Railway, also called the Boten–Vientiane railway, was officially launched in December 2021. It is a key project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, designed to improve regional connectivity and boost trade across Southeast Asia.