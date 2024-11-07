Networking for traders: Octa broker’s workshops lead the way to success

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2024 – Successful traders often emphasise that their journey in the financial markets entails continuous learning as a crucial element of progress towards long-term goals. While sourcing knowledge from educational materials online is a must for any aspiring trader, live interaction with like-minded individuals can become the icing on the cake that inspires and brings new meaning to the trading journey. Octa , a broker with globally recognised licences, recaps the offline events held in 2024 in Malaysia and outlines the role of networking in trading success.

In 2024, Octa held three offline events for traders to boost their potential, highlight the importance of continuous learning in trading, and drive efficient networking.

On 24 February, Octa joined forces with Ezone Constantine, a trading expert and coach, to hold an event called ‘Trading 101: workshop for beginners‘ in Kuala Lumpur.

This event aimed to help beginner traders learn Forex and achieve desired financial results. It was the second instalment in the series of workshops for emerging traders and part of Octa’s continuous effort to create a dedicated community for beginner traders in Malaysia. Through this series of offline seminars, the broker aims to create a thriving community of Malaysian traders on their journey in the financial markets and help them learn the secrets of the trade.

The speaker, Ezone Constantine, a professional investor and Forex trader, covered a broad scope of topics, including:

What do traders need to know before starting their career in the financial markets?

How do financial markets work?

What are the best ways to make a profit as a trader?

What are the first steps a new trader should take to succeed?

How to choose a broker while avoiding scammers?

The ‘Trading 101‘ event allowed emerging traders to network with their peers and receive support and personal guidance from Octa and the guest expert. Participants received unique gifts from Octa and were granted access to a professional learning portal with exclusive materials. The takeaways included insights into managing the psychological aspects of trading and mastering essential calculations tailored to their capital, ensuring optimal entry points, stop-loss ratios, and take-profit levels.

On 17 August, Octa reinforced the positive effect of the first workshop by conducting yet another offline seminar for traders, similar in spirit to ‘Trade 101’. The discussion revolved around strategising and using trading tools to maximise profits and get a successful start in trading financial markets. By holding this event, Octa emphasised the importance of networking and reinforcing the acquired financial knowledge and trading skills by engaging with like-minded and success-driven individuals.

On 18 November, Octa conducted another offline workshop for traders in Kuala Lumpur. The event gathered more than 130 participants who had a rare opportunity to learn from leading trading experts, follow their live trading sessions, and take a deep dive into their strategic mindsets. The event also included panel discussions and a Q&A session, which drove better mutual understanding and more efficient networking.

For Octa, one of the key takeaways from this series of workshops was the high interest of Malaysian traders in such events. In-person events inspire local traders and fuel their passion for conscientious, goal-focused interaction with the financial markets. These events help Octa build up the local trading community like nothing else, allowing participants to share ideas, drive self-development and learning, and discuss hot trading topics in a friendly, affirming environment. Next year, Octa will continue this tradition by organising even more offline seminars for traders, which means more exciting speakers, enriching content, and productive networking.

Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.