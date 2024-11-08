KBTG Vietnam and Techsauce Propel Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in Vietnam – Accelerating ASEAN’s Digital Economy

KBTG Vietnam celebrates the successful hosting of Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 November 2024 – KBTG Vietnam, the technological arm of KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), in partnership with Techsauce, celebrates the successful hosting of Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in Vietnam. The event, held in Ho Chi Minh City, embodies a shared dedication to nurturing a sustainable digital economy throughout ASEAN and Southeast Asia.

Empowering Southeast Asia’s Tech Potential

Techsauce Global Summit 2024 attracted over 500 participants, including tech enthusiasts, business owners, venture capitalists, and media representatives. The summit featured 10 thought-provoking panel discussions led by 22 expert speakers from the technology, finance, and banking sectors. Centered on the theme “Unleashing Southeast Asia’s Tech Potential,” these discussions explored the transformative impact of AI on job markets and career opportunities, offering strategies for cultivating tech talent in the AI era.

In his keynote address, Mr. Thanussak Thanyasiri, Managing Director of KBTG Vietnam, highlighted the long-term commitment required for AI investments, stating, “It takes at least six years for businesses to start seeing the benefits of AI.” He emphasized that while technology serves as a tool, it is human innovation that propels a sustainable digital economy.

Strategic Regional Collaboration

In a detailed panel discussion, Mr. Jarung Kiatsupapong – Vice Chairman from KBTG elaborated on how Thailand’s advanced digital infrastructure, characterized by high-speed internet and digital service platforms, can be synergistically integrated with Vietnam’s rapidly growing, skilled tech workforce. He emphasized that this integration could lead to joint initiatives in technology development, innovation hubs, and cross-border tech startups, potentially accelerating bilateral economic growth and technological progress.

Separately, Ms. Oranuch (Mimee) Lerdsuwankij, CEO and Co-Founder of Techsauce, presented a nuanced perspective on the partnership dynamics between KBTG and Techsauce. She outlined specific projects aimed at improving digital literacy, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating a cohesive tech ecosystem across ASEAN, thereby strengthening regional economic resilience and competitiveness.

Mr. Thang Bui, Chief Representative cum Business Innovation Scout, KVision Representative Office in HCMC, provided a deep dive into KBank’s efforts in revolutionizing banking services through digitalization. He presented case studies of successful digital banking solutions that have been implemented, which have significantly improved user experience through enhanced mobile banking features and personalized financial services driven by data analytics.

In her address, Ms. Cam Doan Thi Ngoc, Advanced People Business Partner at KBTG Vietnam, shared KBTG Vietnam’s strategic approach from an employer’s perspective. Being newly established for just over two years, KBTG Vietnam is in the process of building up its capabilities and actively seeks talent—particularly those with specialized expertise in banking and finance services. She highlighted the company’s mindful approach in talent selection, focusing on individuals with both the highest skill levels and niche capabilities that align with their strategic objectives.

AINU: Innovating Verification and Security

Techsauce Global Summit 2024 also featured an exhibition area showcasing leading tech companies, with a significant presence from KBTG and KBTG Vietnam. Among these was AINU, an AI-driven verification technology for advanced security applications. AINU encompasses features like facial recognition, face liveness detection, and optical character recognition, meeting the highest banking security standards and supporting over 20 million users globally.

Commitment to Regional Leadership in Technology

KBTG’s initiatives with AINU and other AI projects demonstrate a broader ambition to establish a comprehensive AI ecosystem, enhancing regional competitiveness. With Vietnam as a strategic hub, KBTG aims to deepen its collaboration with Thai tech enterprises and offer premier financial solutions to regional customers.

KBTG Vietnam is the extended tech arm of KASIKORN Business-Technology Group, aiming to drive digital transformation and technological innovation in Vietnam and across the region. Established over two years ago, KBTG Vietnam focuses on creating advanced solutions for digital banking and fintech. Collaborating with regional partners, the company is dedicated to nurturing a skilled workforce, emphasizing talents with expertise in banking and finance.