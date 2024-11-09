Blue Chair Film Festival Lights Up Luang Prabang with Southeast Asian Cinema

Lao people, like many around the world, enjoy films from various countries, especially those from Asian cinemas, including Thailand, South Korea, and sometimes Hollywood. This trend is reflected in the growing number of cinemas in shopping malls like Vientiane Center and ITECC Mall, offering locals a wider variety of films.

However, Luang Prabang stands out. Rather than opening a local theater, the town embraces its relaxed atmosphere to promote Southeast Asian cinema, leading to the creation of the Blue Chair Film Festival, a non-profit cultural organization founded in 2009.

The festival brings together filmmakers and storytellers from ten Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. These films are selected annually from the Lao Filmmakers Fund (LFF) to be featured on the big screen.

By organizing film screenings, Blue Chair supports both emerging and established filmmakers, while providing a platform to showcase their work and encouraging collaboration within the Southeast Asian film industry.

A Cinematic Gathering for All

This year, the Blue Chair Festival will run from 5 to 9 December, showcasing films from talented filmmakers. Screenings will take place in the festival’s iconic setup of 800 blue chairs, with an expected attendance of 1,500 people.

“The blue chair is common everywhere; everyone recognizes this iconic chair. So it means that it’s open for everyone,” said Sean Chadwell, Executive Director of Blue Chair, explaining the origin of the festival’s name.

A large 6×12-meter screen will be set up in the town center, outside a primary school playground, where nighttime screenings will take place. During the day, additional screenings will be held at various venues.

“The physical scale will be more compact this year, with just 400 meters between the two night venues — and the day venue between them on the main street in central Luang Prabang.”

Chadwell added that the films will be presented in both Thai and Lao, with English subtitles and vice versa. This aligns with the festival’s main goal is to create a communal space where people can gather to watch films on large screens at night, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences.

The event is also collaborating with “Motion Picture Ambassadors” from Southeast Asian countries, who have recommended three to ten standout films from their respective nations. “This festival is unique; it features exclusive films from Southeast Asia. We really focused on giving talented filmmakers an opportunity to network and interact with others,” Chadwell said.

Films Set to Shine at Blue Chair Festival

This year, the films that have been selected to showcase on the screen included Primetime Mother (2024) Philippines Short Fiction, Sonny Calvento, Onlookers (2023) Laos Feature Documentary, Kimi Takesue, The signal (2023) Laos, Lee Phongsavanh.

Primetime Mother (2024)

One of the short films that have to be seen this year is “Primetime Mother”, a comedy film directed by Sonny Calvento, the Filipino director, writer and producer.

The film tells the life of a mother who tries to chase her dream by winning the TV game show, while taking care of her sick child. It will bring the audience through the hilarious time of her challenging and unforgettable journey as a devoted mother.

Calvento expressed his feelings that were filled with excitement to be part of the festival this year in Luang Prabang, emphasizing that this is a great opportunity to have a strong connection with other people including the filmmakers and audience as well as presenting his perspective through the film.

“I think this is a beautiful platform for the filmmakers just like me to present the story from my country, to talk about the social issues around the Philippines to be featured in the film festival” he asserted. “I hope the audience enjoy the movie and understand what the message of the film is trying to say,” he added.

Onlookers (2023)

Another eye-catching film that will be put on the screen, produced by Kimi Takesue, an independent Japanese-American filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York. Onlookers has been called one of the best documentaries of 2024 by the New York Times.

Her film features striking scenes from across Laos, particularly in Luang Prabang, highlighting the lifestyle of Lao people through their culture, daily life, and traditions, offering a reflection of life in the city such as almsgiving in the morning.

The film was inspired by her passion for travel, choosing Luang Prabang as a key shooting location due to its position in Asia, symbolizing her cross-cultural encounter. Takesue highlighted that Luang Prabang gave her the slowness of the culture, so she focused on filming local people and their lifestyle as a documentary film.

“This is a movie that is very open for interpretation, however, many audiences is a very new experience cause it is in a sense capturing a journey through Laos, but it’s different for Lao people so I’m curious what their perspective is on the film and see the outsiders’ perspective. Also, I’m curious what their reaction is” Takesue expressed.

Oversteer (2024)

Inspired by a true story, Oversteer follows Wind, a young man whose love for cars strains his relationship with his family. As he faces financial and personal struggles, Wind finds unexpected support and learns valuable lessons about perseverance, friendship, and following his dreams in the world of car racing. Directed by Derrick Lui, a Singaporean director.

Lui conveyed his appreciation for his first time participating in the Blue Chair Film Festival, stating that he was inspired to show the movie due to his deep interest in cars.

“I think sometimes in life we dismiss the important things in life like family, I hope they realize and connect to the story,” He said.

The signal (2023)

A film directed by a Lao director, Lee Phongsavanh, a horror-thriller that tells the story of a girl who moved to a new village. Later on, she had suspicious signals around her. This is a supernatural element movie that is explained in the Laotian folklore atmosphere.

Lee expressed gratitude for the festival, calling it a valuable initiative to promote Lao culture and tourism to an international audience. He also noted his anticipation of reconnecting with colleagues from the film industry across Asia.

“I want to share stories with others because storytelling is something I love,” he said,

He mentioned attending the festival multiple times, observing its growth each year. He expressed admiration for the Blue Chair team’s dedication in making it a success.

“I hope the festival continues annually and improves each year. I recommend joining—not just for the films, but for the atmosphere and to relax in Luang Prabang, it will be more than worth it”.

Apart from the previously mentioned films,the full list of films that will be featured in the Blue Chair festival comprises:

Angkat (2024) Malaysia Autobiography (2022) Indonesia Cu Li Never Cries (2024) Vietnam Dreaming & Dying (2023) Singapore Elvis of Cambodia (2024) Cambodia Fire on Water (2024) Malaysia Gitling (2023) Philippines Heart of Teacher (2024) Laos Home For Rent (2023) Thailand Hours of Ours (2023) Thailand Imaginur (2022) Malaysia Not Friends (2023) Thailand Onlookers (2023) Laos Oversteer (2024) Singapore Pha Dam Kam Ai (2024) Thailand Satu — Year of the Rabbit (2024) Laos Solids by the Seashore (2023) Thailand Sound of the Spirits (2024) Myanmar The Gospel of the Beast (2023) Philippines The Night Curse of Reatrei (2024) Cambodia The Signal (2023) Laos The Undertaker (2023) Thailand The Women of Rote Island (2023) Indonesia When This Is All Over (2023) Philippines

Short Films