Western Australian Government Accredits Three International Schools in Laos

The Department of Education in Western Australia has officially recognized three international schools in Laos, including Achievers International School, Golden International School, and Western Australia International School Laos—as licensed institutions.

The recognition was celebrated at a ceremony at the Souphattra Hotel in Vientiane on 8 November, attended by key figures such as Australian Ambassador to Laos Megan Jones, a Principal Consultant from Western Australia’s Department of Education, and Xayadeth Xongmixay, Deputy Head of Laos’s General Education Department.

This licensing highlights the schools’ commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed in a globalized world. It also marks the successful implementation of the Western Australian Curriculum, which guides schools in planning lessons, assessing student progress, and reporting outcomes.

Australia remains a popular destination for Lao students, with 1,083 currently enrolled in Australian institutions, including 81 on Australia Awards scholarships.

This educational collaboration reflects the strong diplomatic ties between Laos and Australia, which have existed since 1952, and highlights their mutual efforts to promote development, economic growth, and cultural exchange.